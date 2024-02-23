Industrial Supply Chain Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



In this role, you will be leading the supply chain agenda to drive value for the Industrial business across all key markets. Collaborating with the industrial sales and marketing team, the operating supply chain teams across all geographies, IPM, technology and performance teams.

You will lead a team of 5 project managers who will be based in the key markets leading them to drive the Castrol investment plan's key initiatives and activities related to industrial business.

The role will be actively participating in cross functional projects involving Procurement, Planning, Regional SC, Technology & Industrial and GME Sales and Marketing.

Responsible to drive/ support the supply chain agenda related to the Industrial business growth plan across key markets.

Partner and collaborate with Industrial LT and Operating Supply Chain teams to ensure supply chain readiness and contribution in the business delivery of Industrial volume growth from 266ml (2023) to 492ml (2030); GM from $250m (2023) to $340m (2030).

Accountable to lead initiatives linked to successful delivery of Must-Win-Battle of cost competitiveness and grease. For that the role holder will be working with cross functional partners like Sales, Marketing, IPM, Technology, Performance and Supply Chain across the markets globally.

This role will have an important deliverable in leading and establishing this newly formed Supply Chain organization to provide a transformational experience to Industrial PU through integrated business partnering.

Drive cost competitiveness for Industrial business through a) Product portfolio reviews b) sourcing and network reviews, decisions and implementation, c) NPI / tendering / competitive COGS deliveries, d) localization.

Own the agenda of Grease from Supply Chain perspective across all markets globally including setting up for S&OP process, mapping demand / supply / capacity and leading localisation initiatives in line with market strategy.

Degree or equivalent experience and / or professional qualification

Extensive experience in supply chain and a proven track record of driving transformational changes and leading people

A strong understanding of Supply Chain processes and capability will be important to make this role a success

High collaboration and influencing skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to foster positive relationships and engage effectively with partners across the organization, including senior leadership and cross-functional teams

Deep business understanding of Industrial business and inter dependencies

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



