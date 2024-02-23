Industrial and GME Supply Chain Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

In this role, you will be part of the Industrial and Marine global supply chain team. You will work in collaboration with Industrial Supply chain manager and GME Supply chain manager to support in driving value for the IGME businesses across all key markets.

You will use, organise and assess business and supply chain data to make inferences and guide business decisions. You will be providing necessary supply chain insights through analytics, trends and projections. The scope of this role will be global across the markets of Industrial, Marine and Energy.

This role will also work with other partners like procurement, planning, technology, sales teams. Your business understanding and analytical skills will be needed to help in quicker business decisions and drive outcomes.

Key Accountabilities:

You will help the Industrial, Marine and Energy supply chain team to drive / support the supply chain agenda related to the IGME business growth plan across key markets.

Provide analytics strength, data analysis, trends and performance reports to help the IGME GSC team drive business outcomes.

Develop and maintain necessary dashboards and database to provide right business insights and facilitate decision making process.

Contribute to delivering cost competitiveness through business understanding and analytical skills.

This role will have an important deliverable in supporting this newly formed Supply Chain organisation to provide a transformational experience to IGME PU through integrated business partnering.

Work with operating supply chain teams across geographies and other partners including procurement, planning, technology, sales teams and finance to drive analytics and trends data basis for Industrial and GME Supply Chain.

Education:

Degree or equivalent experience and / or professional qualification

Essential Experience:

Must have extensive experience in supply chain with business understanding

Good to have SAP or similar ERP system knowledge; knowledge of ERP planning (DRP, MPS, MRP, SFC, BOM, Master Data, etc.);

Intermediate to advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel and basic knowledge of Microsoft Access;

High level of organisation skills; ability to influence up and down, and engage others; attention to detail;

Clear speaker and communicator; Self-starter; able to kick off improvement projects and manage within a cross functional team

Evidence of problem solving and critical thinking

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex data sets and performance bias

Why Join our team?!!

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

