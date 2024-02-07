Industrialisation Manager – Lubricants Product Portfolio Delivery

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Known internally as Industrialisation Formulation Policy Lead, you will play a crucial role in the Product Portfolio Delivery (PPD) Team, optimising product formulations and manufacturing processes to enhance cost-effectiveness, quality, and overall competitiveness. Reporting to the Product Portfolio Delivery Director, you will champion industrialisation process in Performance Unit (PU) teams, bringing thought leadership on risk based decisions and novel policies that increase the our competitive operational space, and ensuring seamless integration of continuous optimisation of existing formulations and products.



Lead the Industrialisation Team to continuously optimize product formulations, reducing total delivered costs while maintaining or improving quality standards.

Provide strategic thought leadership in the industrialisation process, driving continuous improvement and innovation.

Champion risk-based decisions to ensure product features are fit for purpose and create room for competitive actions to optimize Cost of Goods Sold (COGS). Delivery and performance management of in year COGS reduction of $10-$15M/annum.

Act as the authority on risk-based product changes, and overall accountability of Industrialisation Risk in Castrol. Facilitate decisions with senior customers to unlock higher value opportunities that require entity risk approvals.

Identify automation, digitisation, and enhanced efficiency opportunities in our product and manufacturing. Utilise a data-driven approach to assess and implement changes, ensuring minimal disruption while improving cost efficiencies.

Collaborate closely with, technology, and procurement teams to implement innovative solutions for cost savings. Collaborate with marketing and sales to align product offerings with market demands, and S&OP planning managers for effective planning change management.

Work closely with Product Portfolio Competitiveness Manager to ensure opportunities outside of industrialisation where investment is required to unlock, are fed into innovation pipeline

Develop and implement policies that enhance flexibility and competitiveness in the new product development process. Streamline approval processes, foster cross-functional collaboration, and reduce time-to-market for product changes.

Work towards establishing processes that allow for greater base oil fungibility within manufacturing plants. Develop strategies to enhance flexibility in base oil selection, optimising production efficiency and reducing dependency on any one specific raw materials.

Implement automated, data-driven sourcing decisions to optimize manufacturing within our plant network. Use advanced analytics to make informed decisions on sourcing of product and utilising broader industrialisation policies to maximise any market arbitrage opportunities.

Ensure third party sourcing reviews (Make vs Buy tactical) are periodically evaluated across each performance unit.

Technical knowledge of lubricant formulations and how to achieve customer and market requirements. Understanding of the "art of the possible".

Previous commercial experience and familiarity of the lubricant value chain, quality control methodologies, and supplier landscape. Experience driving sourcing opportunities.

Experience of product management, understands the product lifecycle.

Proven experience in continuous improvement activities (industrialisation, project management, or portfolio management).

Strong analytical skills with proficiency in data interpretation

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to convey complex information to diverse audiences.

Disruptive thinker with excellent influencing skills. Able to work collaboratively in cross-functional teams and adapt to a fast-paced and dynamic work environment.

Focused on delivery and ability to adapt plan as commercial opportunities arise.

Risk management capability, to effectively evaluate and mitigate individual risks, as well as manage the entity risk across the portfolio

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Acumen, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continual Improvement Process, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Lubricants Manufacturing, Managing change, Managing Performance, Product Development, Product Formulation, Project and programme management {+ 5 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.