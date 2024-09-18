Site traffic information and cookies

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Description:

    We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big, sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

    Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

    Join our Team and advance your career as an Industrialization Portfolio Analyst

     

    As an Industrialization Portfolio Analyst within the Product Portfolio Delivery (PPD) Team, you will be at the forefront of optimizing Castrol's industrialization processes. Reporting to the Industrialization Manager, you will play a vital role in analyzing and identifying global industrialization opportunities and creating oversight of all industrialization activities, ensuring delivery is aligned with strategic goals and, crafting visibility of total risk.

    Work closely with the Industrialization Manager to identify cost optimization opportunities within the portfolio. Contribute to the development and implementation of strategies sought at reducing overall project costs.

    Conduct in-depth analysis of the industrialization portfolio and external environment, evaluating opportunities and cost implications, whilst aligning with product needs.

    Apply data analytics tools to capture, analyze, and interpret relevant data related to industrialization opportunities. Provide insights and recommendations to improve the overall efficiency and effectiveness of Castrol product portfolio.

    Share standard methodology and evaluate global impact from local initiatives with other PU. Facilitate communication and teamwork to improve delivery.

    Collaborate with cross-functional teams to make informed decisions, drive optimizations, and mitigate risks.

    Drive continuous improvement initiatives, suggesting and implementing changes to streamline workflows and minimize effort to realize product changes.

    Assist in identifying and assessing risks associated with modernization projects. Collaborate on the development of risk mitigation strategies to ensure project success.

    Apply quantitative and qualitative data to generate insights, produce reports, to communicate industrialization efficiency key stakeholders.

    Education

    • Degree in engineering, science, supply chain management, business, or a related field.

    Experience

    • Experience in Lubricants business with a proven track record of delivery
    • Technical knowledge of lubricant formulations and requirements
    • Proven understanding of Lubricants systems and processes – including Fusion, Streamline, ODIMS
    • Strong analytical skills with proficiency in data analysis tools.
    • Effective communication and collaboration skills.
    • Ability to work in a fast-paced and multidimensional environment.

    Skills & Proficiencies

    • Analytical Thinking, Data Analysis, Project Coordination, Cost Management, Risk Management, Communication, Collaboration.


    Travel Requirement

    No travel is expected with this role


    Relocation Assistance:

    This role is eligible for relocation within country


    Remote Type:

    This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


    Skills:

    Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action


    Legal Disclaimer:

    We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

    If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

