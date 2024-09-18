This role is eligible for relocation within country

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big, sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an Industrialization Portfolio Analyst

As an Industrialization Portfolio Analyst within the Product Portfolio Delivery (PPD) Team, you will be at the forefront of optimizing Castrol's industrialization processes. Reporting to the Industrialization Manager, you will play a vital role in analyzing and identifying global industrialization opportunities and creating oversight of all industrialization activities, ensuring delivery is aligned with strategic goals and, crafting visibility of total risk.

Work closely with the Industrialization Manager to identify cost optimization opportunities within the portfolio. Contribute to the development and implementation of strategies sought at reducing overall project costs.

Conduct in-depth analysis of the industrialization portfolio and external environment, evaluating opportunities and cost implications, whilst aligning with product needs.

Apply data analytics tools to capture, analyze, and interpret relevant data related to industrialization opportunities. Provide insights and recommendations to improve the overall efficiency and effectiveness of Castrol product portfolio.

Share standard methodology and evaluate global impact from local initiatives with other PU. Facilitate communication and teamwork to improve delivery.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to make informed decisions, drive optimizations, and mitigate risks.

Drive continuous improvement initiatives, suggesting and implementing changes to streamline workflows and minimize effort to realize product changes.

Assist in identifying and assessing risks associated with modernization projects. Collaborate on the development of risk mitigation strategies to ensure project success.

Apply quantitative and qualitative data to generate insights, produce reports, to communicate industrialization efficiency key stakeholders.

Education

Degree in engineering, science, supply chain management, business, or a related field.

Experience

Experience in Lubricants business with a proven track record of delivery

Technical knowledge of lubricant formulations and requirements

Proven understanding of Lubricants systems and processes – including Fusion, Streamline, ODIMS

Strong analytical skills with proficiency in data analysis tools.

Effective communication and collaboration skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced and multidimensional environment.

Skills & Proficiencies

Analytical Thinking, Data Analysis, Project Coordination, Cost Management, Risk Management, Communication, Collaboration.



