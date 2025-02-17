Industrialization Raw Material Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose !

We are looking for someone to join our Supply Chain Industrialisation team to drive cost optimisation through our Raw Material (RM) portfolio. Reporting to the Industrialisation Manager, you will be responsible for identifying and crafting opportunities for cost optimisation by leveraging market intelligence, RM & formulation flexibility, and supplier/manufacturing insights.

Key Accountabilities !

Conduct cost analyses and identify opportunities for cost optimisation within the scope of Industrialisation.

Utilize data analytics tools to analyse RM data, market trends, and pricing structures. Provide actionable insights and recommendations to optimise raw materials, reduce costs, and improve competitiveness.

Stay abreast of market trends, supplier landscapes, and emerging opportunities.

Collaborate closely with Procurement Teams to identify favourable alternative raw materials, offering competitive pricing and innovative solutions that contribute to overall cost reductions.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure RM & procurement strategies support Industrialisation goals.

Implement raw materials and supplier portfolio analysis to identify and assess risks associated with the change in procured raw materials for industrialisation. Develop and implement risk mitigation strategies to ensure a consistent and reliable supply chain across different regions.

Work collaboratively with Plant Chemists, Procurement and raw material planners to coordinate and implement optimisation opportunities at regional and global scale.

Ensure adherence to relevant policies, industry regulations, and E&C standards while pursuing cost optimisation. Collaborate with legal and compliance teams to mitigate risks and maintain integrity in procurement activities.

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

Degree in engineering, science, supply chain management, business, or a related field

Experience

Proven experience in procurement or supply chain discipline

Proven experience within chemicals or formulated products businesses (ideally Lubricants) with a strong track record of delivery

Skills & Proficiencies

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret market trends.

Knowledge of formulated products and associated manufacturing techniques (Lubricants knowledge an advantage)

Knowledge of procurement regulations, risk management, and supplier relationship management.

Effective communication and teamwork skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced and multifaceted environment.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

