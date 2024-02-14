Information Management Superintendent

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Provide Information Management services for the refinery in support of engineering, operations, construction, HSEQ and maintenance and reliability.

Assure compliance of information management policies, procedures, and use of information systems including OMS 4.1 and 4.3

Manage the IMDC work performed by a staff of 12 to 16 contractors.

Provide oversight for administration of Cherry Points SharePoint online, refinery department libraries of controlled and managed documents and technical writing services.

Provide oversight of project document management activities, deliverables and project/MoC closeout

Manage concurrent engineering in support of TAR events and non-TAR projects.

Essential Education:

High School Diploma

CPI – Certified Information Professional

IGP – Information Governance Professional

CRM – Certified Records Manager

CERM – Certified Electronic Records Manager

ISO 15489 Records Management Certification

CECMP – Certified Enterprise Content Management Professional

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

5 years’ experience with document management for a large manufacturing business (project deliverables, site policies & procedures, records management, and destruction)

5 years’ experience working with document management software.

2 years’ experience working with SharePoint Online

Experience managing a team of contract workers.

Knowledge of regulations that apply to oil & gas businesses.

Experience with systems training and development of training documents.

Experience working with IT professionals and developing of functional business requirements and process mapping for document management systems.

Knowledge of Project phases and terminology related to engineering and construction projects.

Experience working with project managers, project engineers and engineering contractors regarding project documentation requirements for handover.

Knowledge of equipment tagging and maintenance management systems preferred.

Experience working with a diverse workforce to develop requirements and deliver services.

Experience working with and complying to safety programs and related regulations in a manufacturing business

Experiencer conducting self-verifications (SVs) and reporting on key performance indicators (KPIs)

Desirable Criteria:

Bachelor of Arts or Science

Refinery or oil & gas company experience

Planning and continuous improvement skills

Experience with records management & destruction

Ability to read and understanding piping & instrument diagrams

Knowledge and experience with management of concurrent engineering

Experience with the creation of Power BI reports and dashboards

Experience with agile work processes and use of ADO

Knowledge and experience with 3D models

Knowledge and experience with AutoCAD

How much do we pay (Base)? $108,000- 200,000.00.

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



