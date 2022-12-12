The Business Entitlement Engineering team are a team of security technology experts providing core engineering capabilities in entitlement design, build, testing, and operation along with Identity Audit and Identity Application Security capabilities whilst continually innovating with the latest technologies and products.
The Information Security Engineering lead is responsible for providing security solutions that protect bp’s applications from a Developer and Identity Audit and Applications Security perspective, ensuring bp’s environments are adhering to strict compliance standards and requirements.
The primary activities that are required are as follows:
Key Accountabilities