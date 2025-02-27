This role is not eligible for relocation

Who you will work with

This team is responsible for response and management of cyber incidents, utilizing an intelligence-led approach for identification, mitigation, and rapid response to safeguard bp on a global scale. By applying lessons learned and data analytics, they establish engineering principles and enhance the technology stack to continuously bolster bp's cybersecurity posture.

Let me tell you about the role

We are looking for Information Security Engineering Lead (Cloud/Platform and Infrastructure) who will be responsible for leading and developing a team dedicated to training and supporting a large team of security experts and software engineers, to write, deploy, integrate, and maintain security standards and develop secure applications and automations.

You will advocate for and ensure that platform and infrastructure teams adhere to secure design and development best practices (e.g., threat modeling, technical design review, resilience testing, monitoring & alerting, code review, and documentation)

You will provide leading insight of industry and technology trends and best practices to shape bp’s security agenda and create a culture of excellence..

What you will deliver

Support development of and implement platform security standards, co-design schemas, ensure quality at the source of infrastructure build and configuration, and find opportunities to (semi-) automate manual secure processes wherever possible.

Provide secure development domain knowledge and business context around securing applications and bp products.

Work with business partners to implement secure platform and infrastructure strategies and to coordinate remediation activities to ensure products meet business requirements.

Adhere to and advocate for secure software and platform development lifecycle standard methodologies.

Align strategy, processes, and decision-making across teams.

Actively participate in a positive engagement and governance framework and drive an inclusive work environment with teams and collaborators including software engineers, developers, product owners, product managers and portfolio managers.

Evolve the security roadmap to meet anticipated future requirements and needs.

Provide support to the squads and teams providing technical guidance, managing dependencies and risks.

Create and articulate materials on how to embed and measure security in the software and platform development lifecycle.

Actively mentor emerging talent and promote a culture of continuous development.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Knowledge of Automation System environments.

10+ years of experience in IT infrastructure management

A minimum of 3 years of Cyber Security experience or related field

Deep and hands-on experience designing security architectures and solutions for reliable and scalable data infrastructure, cloud and data products in complex environments.

8-10 years of digital / development experience, with a minimum of 5 years of relevant security experience in cloud platforms and/or networks/infrastructure.

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g., Python, Scala, Java, C#) and/or development experience in one or more cloud environments (including AWS, Azure, Alibaba, etc.)

Exposure/experience with full stack development.

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages.

Strong collaborator management and ability to lead teams through managerial and technical influence.

Continuous learning and improvement approach.

