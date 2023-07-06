Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero! Data is at the core of bp's digital ambition. Digital Security partners with our data and analytics community supporting the portfolio of platform services that addresses the increasing demand for data and development of advanced digital products across bp.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Job Description:

We are looking for an Information Security Engineering Lead with a strong background in designing, engineering, and deploying security across cloud big data services. The Information Security Engineering Lead (Product and System Cyber Resilience) will be responsible for providing security engineering technical expertise across cloud big data service, ensuring Product, Platforms and integrations align with digital security policy. So, data stored and processed in their Products is secure, while enabling secure access and consumption by business users and applications. Enabling the business to deliver securely at speed. We are passionate technical leaders, driving innovation and working directly with product teams to protect bp’s data within their products and underlying platforms. You will advocate for and ensure that the development teams adhere to secure software development best practices (e.g., threat modelling, technical design review, resilience testing, monitoring & alerting, code review, and documentation) Key Responsibilities You’ll be joining bp’s Information Protection Security Engineering team, providing security engineering capability supporting Azure and AWS based data platform products and services.

You'll be will be reviewing and advising on security information protection best practice

You’ll work in a hands-on role - close to technology deployed within data services working alongside data consumers and, amongst others, infrastructure, security, and privacy disciplines having direct responsibility to lead the design, engineering and deployment of security features and processes responding to data platform development demands (customer-led and security-led).

You’ll work in a multifaceted and fast paced environment built around agile and continuous improvement delivering features based on continuous integration / continuous deployment (CI/CD).

As a senior role, you will have activity management responsibilities for bp staff or supplier security engineers as well as an individual contributor.

You’ll champion the broader digital security agenda through the wider bp data & analytics communities.

Excellent cloud / data lake / data platform and associated technologies knowledge.

Experience working in security across cloud platforms with a specific emphasis on working across big data / data analytics platforms.

Strong demonstrated hands-on technical proficiency (see ‘Technical competencies’).

Experience working across the information lifecycle.

A good understanding and application of technology to support the regulatory environment for information management - particularly related to personal and high value data.

A strong leader, communicator, influencer, and team player.

A passion for continuous learning, professional development, and knowledge sharing. Technical competencies Exposure to a range of the core technical proficiencies / knowledge across the following domains and technologies is desirable. General: Azure DevOps service

Infrastructure as a Code tools

Code analysis - .NET, Python 3, PowerShell / Bash

OPA

M365, Power Platform

Experience of Solution Architecture Tools/Technology: ETL tools

Security Logging technologies

Big Data technologies

Cloud proficiency – Azure, AWS, AliCloud

Modern Infrastructure as code technologies

Identity and Access Management

CICD Security Tools configuration and enablement



