Information Security Engineering Operations Specialist

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!
We are looking for Information Security Engineering Lead with a strong background in designing, engineering, and deploying security solutions that will meet the needs of the business whilst ensuring the provide security guardrails to operate safely.
• Azure AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator
• Azure AZ-400: Designing and Implementing Microsoft DevOps Solutions
• Azure AZ-500: Microsoft Azure Security Technologies
• Azure AZ-303: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies
• Azure AZ-304: Microsoft Azure Architect Design
• Azure AZ-700: Designing and Implementing Microsoft Azure
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.