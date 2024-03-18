Information Security Engineering Operations Specialist

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

We are looking for Information Security Engineering Lead with a strong background in designing, engineering, and deploying security solutions that will meet the needs of the business whilst ensuring the provide security guardrails to operate safely.

Job Description:

Key Responsibilities

You’ll be joining bp’s Azure Information Security Engineering team providing security engineering capability supporting the Azure platform and technologies.

You’ll work in a hands-on role - close to technology deployed in Azure focusing on Security and in close collaboration with the Cyber Defense and other infrastructure, security, and privacy disciplines having direct responsibility to lead the design, engineering and deployment of security features and processes in the protection of BP’s information assets.

You’ll work in a multifaceted and fast paced environment built around agile and continuous improvement delivering features based on continuous integration / continuous deployment (CI/CD).

As a senior role, you will have activity management responsibilities for bp staff or supplier security engineers as well as an individual contributor.

You’ll champion the broader digital security agenda through the wider bp data & analytics communities.

Proven experience in Azure Sentinel , Azure PaaS and Azure Ingress | Egress services and automations using Azure Logic apps and Azure Functions.

, Azure PaaS and Azure Ingress | Egress services and automations using Azure Logic apps and Azure Functions. Experience working in security across cloud platforms with a specific emphasis on working across all Azure services including authoring Azure policies and working in a multi tenant environment.

A strong leader, communicator, influencer, and team player.

A passion for continuous learning, professional development, and knowledge sharing.

Technical competencies

Exposure to a range of the core technical proficiencies / knowledge across the following domains and technologies is desirable.

GENERAL

Azure DevOps Pipelines or Github Actions

Infrastructure as a Code tools

Experience in setting up Azure DevOps pipelines for Storing Docker Images into ACR and deploying the images into AKS.

Experienced in code repository maintenance, coding standard assessment, package management using Azure DevOps



PROGRAMMING

.NET, Java, Scala

Python 3

PowerShell / Bash

TOOLS / TECHNOLOGY

ETL tools (Azure Data Factory)

Logging capabilities (Log Analytics, App insights)

Programming hosts (Azure Functions, Azure Batch, AKS, VMSS)

Data (Databricks, Synapse, SQLDB, ADX, Cosmos DB, ADLS)

Messaging (Event Hub, Event Grid, Service Bus, Azure Queues)

Microsoft Entra ID

CloudFormation, Terraform

Azure Sentinel

Industry Certifications:

• Azure AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator

• Azure AZ-400: Designing and Implementing Microsoft DevOps Solutions

• Azure AZ-500: Microsoft Azure Security Technologies

• Azure AZ-303: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies

• Azure AZ-304: Microsoft Azure Architect Design

• Azure AZ-700: Designing and Implementing Microsoft Azure



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Automation system digital security, Conformance review, Consulting, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism



