Job Summary:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new approach, supportive spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!

We are looking for Information Security Engineering operations specialist with a solid background in designing, engineering, and deploying security solutions that will meet the needs of the business whilst ensuring the provide security guardrails to operate safely.

Job Description:

Key Responsibilities

You’ll be joining bp’s Azure Information Security Engineering team providing security operation capability supporting the Microsoft platform and technologies.

As the Azure Operations Engineer your duties will include:

Azure Infrastructure Management

Deploy, Configure and Maintain the azure infrastructure

Implement and Manage Azure Resource Manager

Setup and configure monitoring solutions

· Automating tasks using Azure automation tools and scripting languages (powershell)

A passion for continuous learning, professional development, and knowledge sharing.

Key Skills:

Experience in working in a L1 / L2 Operational role, preferably with experience in working with ServiceNow.

Validated operational experience in Azure Sentinel, health monitoring and authoring complex KQL.

Troubleshooting Azure IaaS and PaaS services and following playbooks to debug and restore services.

In-depth knowledge of Azure services, including virtual machines, networking, storage and security.

Understanding of Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Explorer and similar data ingestion and transformation services.

Solid understanding of cloud architecture and standard processes.

Superb communication and collaboration skills

Technical competencies

Exposure to a range of the core technical proficiencies / knowledge across the following domains and technologies is desirable.

PROGRAMMING

Python 3

PowerShell / Bash

Logic Apps

Industry Certifications: