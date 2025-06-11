Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

This team is responsible for response and management of cyber incidents, utilizing an intelligence-led approach for identification, mitigation, and rapid response to safeguard bp on a global scale. By applying lessons learned and data analytics, they establish engineering principles and enhance the technology stack to continuously bolster bp's cybersecurity posture.

Let me tell you about the role

We are looking for an Information Security Engineering Specialist with great knowledge in security fundamentals and is eager to apply them in complex environments.

In this role, you will assist in implementing security controls, executing vulnerability assessments, and supporting automation initiatives. This position will have an emphasis in one or more of the following areas – cloud security; infrastructure security; and/or data security.

You will have an opportunity to learn and grow under the mentorship of senior engineers, while also contributing to critical security tasks that keep our organization safe.

What you will deliver

Define security policies that can be used to improve our cloud, infrastructure or data security posture.

Integrate our vulnerability assessment tooling into our environments, to provide continuous scans, uncovering vulnerabilities, misconfiguration or potential security gaps.

Work with engineering teams to support the remediation and validation of vulnerability mitigations and fixes.

Integrate security validations into continuous integration/continuous deliver (CI/CD) pipelines and develop scripts to automate security tasks.

Maintain clear, detailed documentation of security procedures and policies, including how to embed and measure security on our cloud, infrastructure or data environments.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Seasoned security professional with 3+ years delivering security engineering services and/or building security solutions within a complex organization.

Practical experience designing, planning, productizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data, infrastructure, cloud and/or platform solutions in complex environments.

Firm foundation of information and cyber security principles and standard processes.

Professional and technical security certifications such as CISSP, CISM, GEVA, CEH, OSCP or equivalent are a plus.

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g., Python, Scala, Java, C#) and/or cloud environments (including AWS, Azure, Alibaba, etc.)

Exposure/experience with full stack development.

Experience with security tooling (vulnerability scanners, CNAPP, Endpoint and/or DLP) and automation and scription for security tasks (e.g., CI/CD integration).

Familiarity with basic security frameworks such as NIST CSF, NIST 800-53, ISO 27001, etc.

Foundational knowledge of security standards, industry laws, and regulations such as Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI-DSS), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX)

Continuous learning and improvement approach.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.