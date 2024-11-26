Information Security - Governance Risk and Compliance Specialist

Job Family Group:IT&S Group
Job Description:
We are hiring for an information security professional, specializing in governance risk and compliance. The candidate must have in-depth GRC experience and successfully operated information security and compliance processes in complex and regulated global organizations.
In this role you will deliver a set of GRC activities including managing compliance programs and leading remediation to meet regulatory (SOX) and contractual requirements (PCI-DSS, including:
Required Skills and Capabilities
Technical skills
Leadership skills
Desirable qualifications
Why join us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Compliance SOX, Conformance review, Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) Platforms, Information Assurance, Information Security, IT Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC), Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, PCI DSS Compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.