Information Security Graduate - Houston, TX

Grade JResponsible for supporting service delivery through providing technical support to resolve incidents and investigate problems, performing activities in line with agreed service levels and using developing technical capabilities to support fault resolution when required. Specialism: Operations Support.



Are you in?

At bp, we provide the energy that fuels growth and improves the lives of people across the globe. However, the world is changing and the energy industry with it. We are committed to being net-zero producers of carbon by 2030. This is against an ever-increasing risk of security threats to the company. Leading this change safely is a huge and complex challenge for us. Our technologists are at the heart of meeting this challenge, to help deliver solutions to our complex problems in a safe way. The environment is constantly evolving - think of this as a chance to shape yourself and the future of bp.

About the role

The One Digital Early Careers programme supports bp’s up and coming pipeline of digital talent. Digital Early Careers become part of a diverse, global digital community who are helping to lead bp through the energy transition, to provide reliable, affordable and lower carbon-energy to the world and achieve net-zero.

For graduates, the One Digital Early Careers programme is two years, comprising two 12-month rotations within a dedicated digital discipline. This provides early careers with a breadth of experience and the opportunity to build technical depth to apply to the most complex problems of the future.

In this role, you’ll join our Digital Security focused team; with the resources of one of the world's largest technology departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. The Security team’s purpose is to enable bp’s low carbon ambition, through delivery, in a cyber safe way, of the underpinning transformation. While bp takes this journey, they will ensure cyber safe day-to-day operations.