Information Security Graduate - Houston, TX

Job summary
Grade J
Responsible for supporting service delivery through providing technical support to resolve incidents and investigate problems, performing activities in line with agreed service levels and using developing technical capabilities to support fault resolution when required. Specialism: Operations Support.
Entity:
Innovation & Engineering
Job Family Group:
IT&S Group
Job Description:
Are you in?
At bp, we provide the energy that fuels growth and improves the lives of people across the globe. However, the world is changing and the energy industry with it. We are committed to being net-zero producers of carbon by 2030. This is against an ever-increasing risk of security threats to the company. Leading this change safely is a huge and complex challenge for us. Our technologists are at the heart of meeting this challenge, to help deliver solutions to our complex problems in a safe way. The environment is constantly evolving - think of this as a chance to shape yourself and the future of bp.
About the role
The One Digital Early Careers programme supports bp’s up and coming pipeline of digital talent. Digital Early Careers become part of a diverse, global digital community who are helping to lead bp through the energy transition, to provide reliable, affordable and lower carbon-energy to the world and achieve net-zero.
For graduates, the One Digital Early Careers programme is two years, comprising two 12-month rotations within a dedicated digital discipline. This provides early careers with a breadth of experience and the opportunity to build technical depth to apply to the most complex problems of the future.
In this role, you’ll join our Digital Security focused team; with the resources of one of the world's largest technology departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. The Security team’s purpose is to enable bp’s low carbon ambition, through delivery, in a cyber safe way, of the underpinning transformation. While bp takes this journey, they will ensure cyber safe day-to-day operations.
Day to day activities will depend on which of the four roles you rotate across.
- Our core Information Security specialists build Customer trust and empower the business to understand cyber threats, identify vulnerabilities and manage cyber risks to their business operations. They advise on complex information security and risk management issues. A real challenge!
- If delivering digital security policy, compliance, governance and risk advisory services, underpinned by automation and data is your passion, working within The Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) group would be an ideal fit.
- Within Operational Security Management you’ll experience opportunities to design, deliver and manage critical operational security systems. This team enables active, intelligence and analytics-led incident response company-wide. Our 24x7 operations require advanced technical and investigative skills covering automation system security, all corporate solutions and Counter Threat & Intelligence tooling.
- Or if Information Security Engineering is your future, you’ll have an opportunity to learn to build systems that remain dependable in the face of malware, error or mischance. This is a broad and interesting domain, that ranges from Cryptography and computer security through to hardware tamper resistance.
About you
- You love working at pace and are very keen to learn.
- Being analytical and logical. You’ll be keen on solving security problems in a creative manner to serve the businesses you support underpinned with a passion for enabling safe operations.
- You’ll enjoy exploring and experimenting with new and emerging technologies too and pitting your wits against cyber threats.
- Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher
- Must be in final year, graduating by May 2024
- No sponsorship available for this position.
- Beyond that, you’ll be able to demonstrate via study, volunteering or work experience that you’re dedicated to a tech career.
- We’ll also like to hear about any skills in Agile methods like Scrum or Kanban, or an ability with Python or other high-level languages.
- If you are keen to continue learning while making a real difference at bp we would love to hear from you.
Travel Requirement
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.