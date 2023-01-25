Information Security Intern

Job summary

Are you in?

At BP, we’re committed to providing the energy that fuels growth and improves lives but in new ways, with fewer emissions. These are big, sophisticated challenges and supported in full by our team of technologists, who are all committed to delivering fit-for-purpose services all around the world. Think of this as your chance to help craft the future of BP.

Our core Information Security specialists build Customer trust and empower the business to understand cyber threats, identify vulnerabilities and handle cyber risks to their business operations. They advise on complex information security and risk management issues. A real challenge!

If delivering digital security policy, compliance, governance, and risk advisory services, underpinned by automation and data is your passion, working within The Governance, Risk & Compliance group would be an ideal fit.

Within Operational Security Management you’ll experience opportunities to design, deliver and manage critical operational security systems. This team enables active, intelligence and analytics-led incident response company-wide. Our 24x7 operations require advanced technical and investigative skills covering automation system security, all corporate solutions and Counter Threat & Intelligence tooling.

Or if Information Security Engineering is your future, you’ll have an opportunity to learn to build systems that remain dependable in the face of malware, error, or mischance. This is a broad and interesting domain, that ranges from Cryptography and computer security through to hardware tamper resistance.

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

No sponsorship available for this position

Pursuing a bachelor's degree from a recognized institute of higher learning

Must be available for a continuous 12 week period for duration of internship

Students should be in the 3rd year of a four-year degree program or in the 4th year of a five-year program. Interns join us during the summer prior to their intended graduation year.

Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship

Because you love working at pace and getting it right, you’ll join a Security focused team, with the resources of one of the world's largest IT departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. The team’s purpose is to enable bp’slow carbon ambition, through delivery, in a cyber safe way, of the underpinning transformation. While bp takes this journey, they will ensure cyber safe day-to-day operations. Our internship program offers you the opportunity forhands-on experience working on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. You will work alongside our highly qualified and professional colleagues. We take interns studying a wide range of subjects to allow you to explore new career aspiration and develop the technical skillset for you to have a successful career.Summer internships last 12 weeks.Day to day activities will depend on which area of Information Security you are placed into.Analytical and logical, you’ll be keen on solving cyber problems with a passion for enabling safe operations. You’ll enjoy exploring and experimenting with new and emerging technologies too and pitting your wits against cyber-attacks.We’ll also look for skills in Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban with experience in automations using Python or other high-level languages.