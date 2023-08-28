Information Security Intern - Houston, TX



About the role



Because you love working at pace and getting it right, you’ll join a Security focused team, with the resources of one of the world's largest IT departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. The team’s purpose is to enable bp’s

low carbon ambition, through delivery, in a cyber safe way, of the underpinning transformation. While bp takes this journey, they will ensure cyber safe day-to-day operations. Our internship program offers you the opportunity for

hands-on experience working on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. You will work alongside our highly qualified and professional colleagues. We take interns studying a wide range of subjects to allow you to explore new career aspiration and develop the technical skillset for you to have a successful career.



Summer internships last 12 weeks.



Day to day activities will depend on which area of Information Security you are placed into.