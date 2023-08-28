Information Security Intern - Houston, TX

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.
Entity:Innovation & Engineering
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Grade K
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Are you in?
At BP, we’re committed to providing the energy that fuels growth and improves lives but in new ways, with fewer emissions. These are big, sophisticated challenges and supported in full by our team of technologists, who are all committed to delivering fit-for-purpose services all around the world. Think of this as your chance to help craft the future of BP.
About the role
Because you love working at pace and getting it right, you’ll join a Security focused team, with the resources of one of the world's largest IT departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. The team’s purpose is to enable bp’s
low carbon ambition, through delivery, in a cyber safe way, of the underpinning transformation. While bp takes this journey, they will ensure cyber safe day-to-day operations. Our internship program offers you the opportunity for
hands-on experience working on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. You will work alongside our highly qualified and professional colleagues. We take interns studying a wide range of subjects to allow you to explore new career aspiration and develop the technical skillset for you to have a successful career.
Summer internships last 12 weeks.
Day to day activities will depend on which area of Information Security you are placed into.
Our core Information Security specialists build Customer trust and empower the business to understand cyber threats, identify vulnerabilities and handle cyber risks to their business operations. They advise on complex information security and risk management issues. A real challenge!
If delivering digital security policy, compliance, governance, and risk advisory services, underpinned by automation and data is your passion, working within The Governance, Risk & Compliance group would be an ideal fit.
Within Operational Security Management you’ll experience opportunities to design, deliver and manage critical operational security systems. This team enables active, intelligence and analytics-led incident response company-wide. Our 24x7 operations require advanced technical and investigative skills covering automation system security, all corporate solutions and Counter Threat & Intelligence tooling.
Or if Information Security Engineering is your future, you’ll have an opportunity to learn to build systems that remain dependable in the face of malware, error, or mischance. This is a broad and interesting domain, that ranges from Cryptography and computer security through to hardware tamper resistance.
About you
Analytical and logical, you’ll be keen on solving cyber problems with a passion for enabling safe operations. You’ll enjoy exploring and experimenting with new and emerging technologies too and pitting your wits against cyber-attacks.
Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher
No sponsorship available for this position
Pursuing a bachelor's degree from a recognized institute of higher learning
Must be available for a continuous 12 week period for duration of internship
Students should be in the 3rd year of a four-year degree program or in the 4th year of a five-year program. Interns join us during the summer prior to their intended graduation year of May 2025.
Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship
We’ll also look for skills in Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban with experience in automations using Python or other high-level languages.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.