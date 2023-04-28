Job summary

We are looking for Information Security Lead (Offensive Security Manager) who will be responsible for leading, growing, and developing a team of offensive security engineers working closely with other digital professionals to test the resilience of systems, platforms, applications, and products.



You will be collaborating with digital, product, and technology leaders to prioritize and execute resiliency test cases. Exhibit a strong sense of customer obsession and earn trust while working with those teams in a collaborative, advisory function.

Key Responsibilities

Work with other teams: application security, vulnerability management, and cyber defense to enhance detective and preventive techniques and validate the efficacy of security controls.

Develop and use complex hacking tools to oversee the creation of proof-of-concept exploits. Document attack chains, so they can be re-created, and defensive tactics developed to thwart them. Thoroughly document exploit chain/proof of concept scenarios for digital and product teams.

Translate analytical outcomes and results into compelling narratives/presentations for multiple levels of leadership, product owners, and development teams.

Develop innovative and scalable tools, solutions, and processes to enhance offensive security operations. Contribute to developing/implementing innovative solutions to solve hard software security and assurance problems and transition these solutions to real systems.

Present results to peers and senior management, influencing decision making.

Mentor others.

Understand agile and dev/sec/ops ways of working across teams.



Qualifications

The Offensive Security Professional Certification (OSCP), ESCA, LPT, or similar years of experience.

Ability to create your own customized C2 frameworks and payloads.

Hands-on experience (typically 7+ years) with all the following operating system (Unix, Linux, and Windows).

Ability to lead a team of problem solvers

Extensive hands-on expertise with exploitation platforms

Self-motivated and able to work independently as well as in a team environment

Ability to successfully navigate ambiguity and succeed in a fast-paced, complex, matrixed organization

Customer-centric and pragmatic approach. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Strong communication and collaborator management skills.

Ability to deliver recommendations and practical insights to a wide range of collaborators.

Continuous learning and improvement approach.

Why Join US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.