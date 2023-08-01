Information Security Lead

Job summary

Responsible for delivering information security and risk activities for the specialism, using advanced technical capabilities to lead changes to security processes and procedures, review complex security issues, lead security solutions from identification to implementation, ensure adherence to policies, standards and best practices and provide technical expertise to internal and external stakeholders. Specialisms: Information Security Engineering; Information Security and Risk Management; Operational Security Management; Governance, Risk and Compliance; Forensics and Incident Response Management; Application Information Security.

Job Summary:

Job Description:

Information Security LeadBP has embarked on an exciting strategy, to deliver on its net-zero ambition, by driving new efficiency and business models, using new digital technologies.Putting our customers’ security at the heart of our products and processes we are transforming to become an integrated energy company and we are growing our Business Information Security team to meet the new demand.The role forms part of the Cyber Behaviours & Risk (CB&R) team you will have the opportunity to work across a number of different businesses and geographical locations within bp.You’ll be responsible for protecting our businesses digital assets, working closely with senior leaders, team leads and business team members to ensure the appropriate awareness and adoption of cyber security practices and behaviors within the businesses.You will facilitate information security support for digital engagements, and lead information security assessments implementing technical controls and policy requirements.You will provide advice on risks as well as activities to mitigate potential cyber threats, preventing cyber breaches and reducing business impact. You will be increasing business awareness, understanding specific threat landscape, and the potential business impacts.We are transforming the company quickly so there will be plenty of room for progression – we are committed to promoting from within and we’re looking for people to join us and make a real impact fast.YOUR ROLE:This role will report directly to the Information Security Principal.Relationships: You will be first point of contact for all information security matters within your areas of accountability, developing and managing relationships with your partners to consult and advise on business activity. Collaborate with others, influence, and inspire change, proactively putting in place solutions to further protect bp against cyber incidents.Security: Provide security expertise, to deliver the Digital Security strategy. Acting as the first point of contact for your customer (teams) you will own the implementation and application of relevant operating processes and procedures, and ensure all activities adhere to our Group’s security standards.Technology: Promote and build awareness of internal and external technology developments, being responsible for the delivery of process and system improvements.Safety: The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. You will champion a philosophy of operational safety and ensure our architectures, designs and processes to enhance and improve bps digital security.Team: Engage with colleagues and business and support those working across our multi-functional teams. To help teams grow and deliver the most agile and commercially beneficial solutions, whilst being able to delegate, inspire and be proactive, alongside your team.Essential education:You’ll have a tertiary level education and/or equivalent relevant work experience.Essential experience and job requirements:Technical capability: (One of the following: CISM, CISSP, CRISC) or extensive experience in the following:Business Risk ManagementConsultancyInformation AssuranceInformation ManagementInformation SecurityRelationship ManagementBusiness capability:Demonstrated significant experience in either an internal or external information security and risk role, or similar.You will have digital security knowledge and experience in delivering security solutions, advice, and leading security processes for the specialism.Extensive experience and a consistent track record in establishing relationships to form effective partnerships with senior team members within the business.Ideally you will have experience in providing information security risk assessments and digital security advice to new and up-and-coming businesses (like start-ups, acquisitions, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures etc)



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



