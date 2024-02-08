This role is not eligible for relocation

Why Join Us?We have embarked on a new and ambitious strategy, to deliver on its net-zero ambition and to drive efficiency and new business models, by using digital technologies!It’s an exciting time to embark on your journey with bp as we undergo technology transformation and growth which you can support in defining!Role Overview: You will collaborate with product teams to deliver secure products promptly, ensuring swift business value realization. This role focuses on information security and cyber risk activities within Customer & Products business, supporting regional Mobility & Convenience, Castrol and Aviation teams.



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities:

Team Leadership: Lead, mentor, and develop a resilient team, aligning with technology vision and strategy, encouraging a culture of continuous improvement and career progression.

Relationship Management: Act as the main point of contact for information security for Product Security within ASPAC, building strong partnerships and influencing positive change.

Security Expertise: Provide technical expertise in Cyber Security, implementing operating processes and ensuring adherence to security standards across all activities.

Safety: Prioritize operational safety, improving digital security through architecture, designs, and processes.

As the Information Security Lead, you will :

Work closely with the Innovation & Engineering (I&E) Product Discovery and Delivery squads delivering solutions to the C&P businesses in ASPAC region. You will assess and identify cyber risks across digital products

Lead the regional Product Security Safety squad to proactively mitigate and coordinate the remediation of any findings from vulnerability scans, supplier assurance, compliance reviews, and support the squads in maintaining a ‘green’ Product Cyber score.

Review product architecture and any application changes to assess the implications to cyber risks and work with the Product Managers and Architects to perform threat modelling across products as new features are deployed.

Work to Agile delivery principles across technology and build security awareness by supporting awareness programs and establishing security standard methodologies within Product Teams.

Requirements :

Experience working in internal or external information security roles, including leading teams.

Experience in working in a Product led organization

Strong influencing skills with the ability to communicate technical information to both technical and non-technical audiences, clearly and concisely.

Sophisticated technical knowledge, ideally hands-on, and experience in delivering security solutions and providing technical advice.

Knowledge of relevant legal and regulatory frameworks

Experience working within developing digital ecosystems, with multiple partners and environments, ensuring suitable security is delivered.

Certification in Information security i.e. CISSP or CISM is preferred.

Knowledge of security frameworks such as ISO 27001/2, NIST, and CIS framework is highly advantageous.

Able to adapt to shifting priorities, demands, and timelines and keep customers abreast of impact (potential or actual) to defined delivery timescales and/or business impact.



