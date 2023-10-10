Entity:Innovation & Engineering
About BP: BP is on an exciting journey toward its net-zero ambition, driven by innovative efficiency and business models using digital technologies. We're seeking an Information Security Principal to play a pivotal role in this transformative strategy.
Team Leadership: Lead, coach, and develop a resilient team, aligning with technology vision and strategy, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and career progression.
Relationship Management: Act as the main point of contact for information security for your area of the business, building strong partnerships and influencing positive change within BP's cyber defense framework.
Security Expertise: Provide technical expertise in Information Security, implementing operating processes and ensuring adherence to security standards across all activities.
Safety: Prioritize operational safety, enhancing digital security through architecture, designs, and processes.
Education: Tertiary level education or equivalent work experience.
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:
BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Automation system digital security, Conformance review, Consulting, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.