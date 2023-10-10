Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



About BP: BP is on an exciting journey toward its net-zero ambition, driven by innovative efficiency and business models using digital technologies. We're seeking an Information Security Principal to play a pivotal role in this transformative strategy.Role Overview: As an Information Security Principal, you will collaborate with product teams to deliver secure products promptly, ensuring swift business value realization. This role focuses on information security and cyber risk activities within Asset Management, supporting Production & Operations and Gas & Low Carbon Energy teams. You'll lead a team of security experts, manage cyber security across the portfolio, and foster capability enhancement across all teams.



Team Leadership: Lead, coach, and develop a resilient team, aligning with technology vision and strategy, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and career progression.

Relationship Management: Act as the main point of contact for information security for your area of the business, building strong partnerships and influencing positive change within BP's cyber defense framework.

Security Expertise: Provide technical expertise in Information Security, implementing operating processes and ensuring adherence to security standards across all activities.

Safety: Prioritize operational safety, enhancing digital security through architecture, designs, and processes.

Education: Tertiary level education or equivalent work experience.

Significant experience in internal or external information security and risk roles.

Technical knowledge in delivering security solutions and leading security processes.

Proven track record in forming effective partnerships with the business and collaborative management.

Foster positive team morale and empower team members.

Demonstrate strong leadership, uphold BP's code of conduct and values.

Promote a culture of change, agility, and open communication.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Automation system digital security, Conformance review, Consulting, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.

