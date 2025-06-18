Information security Engineering specialist

Job summary

As a Security Engineering Specialist, you will play a key role in enabling teams to build secure systems, write secure code, and embed security standards throughout the development lifecycle. You’ll partner with engineers and security professionals to design and implement secure architectures, drive automation, and ensure compliance across cloud, infrastructure, and data platforms.

You will actively contribute to the evolution of bp’s security posture, helping teams uncover and remediate vulnerabilities, adopt secure-by-default practices, and stay ahead of emerging threats and technology trends.

You'll be part of a highly skilled team responsible for identifying, mitigating, and responding to cyber threats across bp's global digital landscape. This team leverages intelligence-led strategies and data-driven insights to improve response processes and continuously strengthen bp’s cybersecurity infrastructure.

What You’ll Deliver

Develop and implement platform security standards, co-create schemas, and ensure secure infrastructure builds from the ground up.

Identify opportunities to automate manual security processes and improve efficiency.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement security strategies and support secure product delivery.

Provide hands-on support and expertise in at least one area: cloud, infrastructure, or data security.

Guide secure configuration practices and remediation planning.

Align security practices and decisions across technical teams and stakeholders.

Contribute to a positive governance framework, working inclusively with developers, engineers, product managers, and other collaborators.

Help evolve and shape the security roadmap to anticipate future risks and requirements.

Create clear documentation and materials to help teams measure and implement security in cloud, infrastructure, or data environments.

Mentor team members and foster a culture of continuous learning and development.

Required Skills & Experience

Proven experience in security engineering or technical infrastructure roles.

At least 3 years of cybersecurity experience in one or more domains:

Cloud (AWS, Azure)

(AWS, Azure) Infrastructure (IAM, network, endpoint)

(IAM, network, endpoint) Data (DLP, data lifecycle management)

(DLP, data lifecycle management) Hands-on experience designing scalable, secure architectures across cloud and data platforms.

Proficient in at least one object-oriented programming language (e.g., Python, Java, C#, Scala).

Familiarity with cloud environments such as AWS, Azure, or Alibaba.

Exposure to full-stack development and modern development practices.

Experience automating security tasks using Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC), CI/CD pipelines, and scripting tools.

Knowledge of security tools and technologies such as CNAPP, vulnerability scanners, endpoint protection, and DLP solutions.

Strong understanding of the full data lifecycle and associated security practices.

Familiarity with key compliance frameworks and regulations (PCI-DSS, GDPR, CCPA, SOX).

Strong collaboration and communication skills with the ability to influence and guide teams.

A proactive, continuous improvement mindset.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

