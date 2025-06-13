This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

This role connects digital security with C&P business teams, advising on cyber, compliance, risk management, data loss prevention and focusing on customer data risk. They strategically integrate cybersecurity into new initiatives and technology roadmaps and tactically support incident management.

This role is a senior level leader reporting directly to the SVP of Digital Security and is part of the Digital Security Leadership Team.

Let me tell you about the role

As an Information Security Principal, you will collaborate across digital security and various business units. As the trusted cyber security advisor to the Customer and Products (C&P) business, you’ll embed cyber security in everything we do—from our customer interactions to our product offerings. You will align security controls with business objectives and regulatory requirements by executing our cyber security strategy to stated risk tolerances. This role requires a deep understanding of both cyber security, IT, and business operations across diverse markets, each with unique security challenges and regulatory landscapes. You'll lead a team of cyber experts and manage digital security across the portfolio.

What you will deliver

Business outcomes: Collaborate with business units to identify and address cyber security risks and vulnerabilities. Develop and implement security policies, procedures, and guidelines that align with business goals.

Security Expertise: Provide technical expertise in Information Security, implementing operating processes and ensuring alignment to security standards across all activities including regulatory compliance.

Incident Management: Coordinate incident response efforts and manage communication with affected business units.

Team Leadership: Lead, coach, and develop a resilient team, aligning with Technology vision and strategy, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and career progression.

Relationship Management: Act as the main point of contact for information security for your area of accountability, building strong partnerships and influencing positive change.

Safety: Prioritize operational safety, enhancing digital security through architecture, designs, and processes.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Education: Tertiary level education or equivalent work experience.

Certifications: Relevant certifications such as CISSP, CISM, or CISA are desirable.

Experience:

Significant experience in internal or external information security and risk roles

Strong understanding of cyber security frameworks, standards, and best practices

Significant experience in IT operational processes, delivery, and operations

Experience working with customer-facing and regional businesses – such as aviation, retail and/or convenience and emerging markets

Experience working in a large enterprise environment

Technical knowledge in delivering security solutions and leading security processes

Consistent track record in forming effective partnerships with the business and collaborative management

Leadership and EQ:

Experience working in globally distributed teams with ability to work asynchronously

Effectively influence and act as change agent for the front line and leadership

Cultivate positive team morale and empower team members

Demonstrate strong leadership, uphold BP's code of conduct and values

Promote a culture of change, agility, and open communication

Stay up-to-date with the latest cyber security trends, threats, and technologies

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.