Information security specialist

Responsible for supporting information security and risk activities for the specialism, using basic technical capabilities to execute security/risk processes, support the development of appropriate solutions, produce reports and advise the business on security and risk requirements. Specialisms: Information Security Engineering; Information Security and Risk Management; Operational Security Management; Governance, Risk and Compliance; Forensics and Incident Response Management; Application Information Security.
United Kingdom - London
Cyber behaviours & risk specialist
Job profile
bp has embarked on a new and exciting strategy, to deliver on its net-zero ambition, by driving new efficiency and business models, using new digital technologies.
Putting our customers’ security at the heart of our products and processes, we are transforming to become an integrated energy company and we are growing our cyber behaviours and risk team to meet the new digital demand.
This is an opportunity to be part of our high performing team using skills across a number of disciplines, including awareness campaigns, education, communication, engagement, network support and behavioural change, ultimately increasing our people’s cyber resilience.
You’ll be working closely with and providing support to the cyber behaviours team leads to ensure the appropriate awareness and adoption of cyber security practices and behaviours across the organization.
We are transforming the company quickly so there will be plenty of room for progression; we are committed to promoting from within and we’re looking for people to join us and make a real impact fast.
Job Advert
YOUR ROLE
This role will report to the I&E DS - cyber behaviours & risk information security Lead
In this role you will: