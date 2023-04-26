Information security specialist

Job summary

Responsible for supporting information security and risk activities for the specialism, using basic technical capabilities to execute security/risk processes, support the development of appropriate solutions, produce reports and advise the business on security and risk requirements. Specialisms: Information Security Engineering; Information Security and Risk Management; Operational Security Management; Governance, Risk and Compliance; Forensics and Incident Response Management; Application Information Security.

United Kingdom - London

Cyber behaviours & risk specialist



Job profile

bp has embarked on a new and exciting strategy, to deliver on its net-zero ambition, by driving new efficiency and business models, using new digital technologies.



Putting our customers’ security at the heart of our products and processes, we are transforming to become an integrated energy company and we are growing our cyber behaviours and risk team to meet the new digital demand.



This is an opportunity to be part of our high performing team using skills across a number of disciplines, including awareness campaigns, education, communication, engagement, network support and behavioural change, ultimately increasing our people’s cyber resilience.



You’ll be working closely with and providing support to the cyber behaviours team leads to ensure the appropriate awareness and adoption of cyber security practices and behaviours across the organization.



We are transforming the company quickly so there will be plenty of room for progression; we are committed to promoting from within and we’re looking for people to join us and make a real impact fast.



Job Advert



YOUR ROLE

This role will report to the I&E DS - cyber behaviours & risk information security Lead



In this role you will:

Support the Product owners across the cyber behaviours team to manage and support products, including: Development lifecycle tasks, operating applications, reporting and metrics.

Work with the cyber behaviours team to create inventive awareness campaigns; input to the design and produce accompanying assets such as podcasts, communications plans, engaging posts for leaders, learning material etc.

Design, develop and maintain assets using PowerBI and PowerApp

Utilise communications and engagement skills to support internal DS news article writing, the cyber week stand-up deck, campaign Yammer posts, etc.

Assist with the design, production, distribution, uptake and measurement of cyber week assets and tools, such as the cyber ambassador toolkit, games, translation of materials, webcast production, stand-up deck delivery, etc.

Support the design and production of cyberMe training modules including concept, design, filming arrangements, post-production, myT&L build, accessibility, translations, etc.

Assist with content management across our communications channels, ensuring information protection and retention guidance is adhered to.

Lead event organization, including agenda design, venue, speakers, bookings, preparation of content, readiness of sub-teams, facilitation, post-event follow-ups, where required.

Support the cyber barometer team as and when needed

Support the cyber behaviours and risk team with projects and tasks as and when needed

Be the digital sustainability champion for the CB&R team to help bp meet its net-zero target.

Excellent written/oral communication skills

Deep knowledge of MS365 applications, including PowerBI and PowerApps

Stakeholder management and ability to build effective working relationships

Creative ability in terms of visual design, writing, gamification, problem-solving, etc.

Strong time management, organization, planning and project management skills

Highly motivated, self-reliant and pro-active mindset

Customer-centric approach to design and delivery

Knowledge of basic cyber security and risk principles

Tertiary level education and/or equivalent relevant work experience preferred.Team player, always looking for opportunities to support others and grow as a result