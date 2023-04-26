Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Information security specialist

Information security specialist

Information security specialist

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required No
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147733BR
  • Experience level Executive
Job summary

Responsible for supporting information security and risk activities for the specialism, using basic technical capabilities to execute security/risk processes, support the development of appropriate solutions, produce reports and advise the business on security and risk requirements. Specialisms: Information Security Engineering; Information Security and Risk Management; Operational Security Management; Governance, Risk and Compliance; Forensics and Incident Response Management; Application Information Security.

United Kingdom - London
Cyber behaviours & risk specialist

Job profile
bp has embarked on a new and exciting strategy, to deliver on its net-zero ambition, by driving new efficiency and business models, using new digital technologies.

Putting our customers’ security at the heart of our products and processes, we are transforming to become an integrated energy company and we are growing our cyber behaviours and risk team to meet the new digital demand.

This is an opportunity to be part of our high performing team using skills across a number of disciplines, including awareness campaigns, education, communication, engagement, network support and behavioural change, ultimately increasing our people’s cyber resilience.

You’ll be working closely with and providing support to the cyber behaviours team leads to ensure the appropriate awareness and adoption of cyber security practices and behaviours across the organization.

We are transforming the company quickly so there will be plenty of room for progression; we are committed to promoting from within and we’re looking for people to join us and make a real impact fast.

Job Advert

YOUR ROLE
This role will report to the I&E DS - cyber behaviours & risk information security Lead

In this role you will:

  • Support the Product owners across the cyber behaviours team to manage and support products, including: Development lifecycle tasks, operating applications, reporting and metrics.
  • Work with the cyber behaviours team to create inventive awareness campaigns; input to the design and produce accompanying assets such as podcasts, communications plans, engaging posts for leaders, learning material etc.
  • Design, develop and maintain assets using PowerBI and PowerApp
  • Utilise communications and engagement skills to support internal DS news article writing, the cyber week stand-up deck, campaign Yammer posts, etc.
  • Assist with the design, production, distribution, uptake and measurement of cyber week assets and tools, such as the cyber ambassador toolkit, games, translation of materials, webcast production, stand-up deck delivery, etc.
  • Support the design and production of cyberMe training modules including concept, design, filming arrangements, post-production, myT&L build, accessibility, translations, etc.
  • Assist with content management across our communications channels, ensuring information protection and retention guidance is adhered to.
  • Lead event organization, including agenda design, venue, speakers, bookings, preparation of content, readiness of sub-teams, facilitation, post-event follow-ups, where required.
  • Support the cyber barometer team as and when needed
  • Support the cyber behaviours and risk team with projects and tasks as and when needed
  • Be the digital sustainability champion for the CB&R team to help bp meet its net-zero target.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION
Tertiary level education and/or equivalent relevant work experience preferred.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS
  • Excellent written/oral communication skills
  • Deep knowledge of MS365 applications, including PowerBI and PowerApps
  • Stakeholder management and ability to build effective working relationships
  • Creative ability in terms of visual design, writing, gamification, problem-solving, etc.
  • Strong time management, organization, planning and project management skills
  • Highly motivated, self-reliant and pro-active mindset
  • Customer-centric approach to design and delivery
  • Knowledge of basic cyber security and risk principles
Team player, always looking for opportunities to support others and grow as a result

