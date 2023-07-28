Information security specialist

Responsible for supporting information security and risk activities for the specialism, using basic technical capabilities to execute security/risk processes, support the development of appropriate solutions, produce reports and advise the business on security and risk requirements. Specialisms: Information Security Engineering; Information Security and Risk Management; Operational Security Management; Governance, Risk and Compliance; Forensics and Incident Response Management; Application Information Security.
Responsible for supporting information security and risk activities for the specialism, using basic technical capabilities to execute security/risk processes, support the development of appropriate solutions, produce reports and advise the business on security and risk requirements. Specialisms: Information Security Engineering; Information Security and Risk Management; Operational Security Management; Governance, Risk and Compliance; Forensics and Incident Response Management; Application Information Security.
The Product Security Advisor is responsible for providing security advice and guidance to bp's product teams. This includes reviewing business processes, products, and platforms to identify and mitigate security risks. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of security best practices and standards, as well as experience with threat modeling and vulnerability assessment.
Key Responsibilities
Qualifications
Benefits
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunity to work on cutting-edge security projects.
Chance to make a real impact on the security of bp's products and systems.
Collaborative and supportive work environment
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Automation system digital security, Conformance review, Consulting, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism
