Information security specialist

Responsible for supporting information security and risk activities for the specialism, using basic technical capabilities to execute security/risk processes, support the development of appropriate solutions, produce reports and advise the business on security and risk requirements. Specialisms: Information Security Engineering; Information Security and Risk Management; Operational Security Management; Governance, Risk and Compliance; Forensics and Incident Response Management; Application Information Security.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Job Summary

The Product Security Advisor is responsible for providing security advice and guidance to bp's product teams. This includes reviewing business processes, products, and platforms to identify and mitigate security risks. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of security best practices and standards, as well as experience with threat modeling and vulnerability assessment.

Key Responsibilities

Review bp business processes, products, and platforms to identify and mitigate security risks.

Provide security advice and guidance to product teams.

Lead security advisory activities, including process improvement and delivery.

Understand the scope of projects and advise on security best practices.

Understand threat modeling and be able to translate complex architectures into data flow diagrams.

Perform project security design reviews.

Review security vulnerability assessment, security scan, and penetration test results and relate findings to business risk.

Manage security activities, high-level requirements, and deliverables.

Understand and articulate risk to business stakeholders.

Addressing findings and evaluating risk management plans.

Promoting security awareness to the project teams.

Ad-hoc digital security consultancy.

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in computer science, information security, or a related field.

3+ years of experience in security, with at least 2 years working as a security consultant or advisor.

Experience with threat modeling and vulnerability assessment.

Understanding of NIST 800-53, SOX, PCI-DSS, Privacy and other related security compliance standards

Experience with bp digital security organization and processes is a plus.

Strong understanding of security best practices and standards.

Excellent communication, stakeholder and presentation skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Benefits

Competitive salary and benefits package.

Opportunity to work on cutting-edge security projects.

Chance to make a real impact on the security of bp's products and systems.

Collaborative and supportive work environment



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Automation system digital security, Conformance review, Consulting, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.