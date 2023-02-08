Infrastructure Advisor NZ

Job summary

At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. There’s never been a more interesting or exciting time to enter the energy industry, our customers are the heart of everything we do, and this role will play a key role in meeting their requirements.



The opportunity

Reporting to the Senior Manager Midstream Infrastructure, this role supports the delivery of safe, reliable, and efficient fuel terminal and pipeline operations in New Zealand.



Bp’s midstream business is underpinned by joint ventures and third-party operations. This role manages the relationship with NZOSL (bp’s terminals operations and maintenance joint venture) and represent bp in other terminal and pipeline joint ventures (JVs).



This safety focused role plans and executes assurance activities to manage bp’s safety and operational risks exposure. The role also provides assurance for all midstream infrastructure projects, ensuring that spend supports safe, supply-secure, fit for purpose operations.



The role works closely with the bp sales, operations, and commercial teams to refresh and execute the New Zealand midstream infrastructure strategy. In collaboration with the Australian Infrastructure Advisors, the role drives improvements, and efficiencies across midstream ANZ.



Accountabilities will include

Demonstrate the bp safety leadership principles in all actions, and influence a strong safety culture at JVs

Identify, assess, prioritize, manage, and internally report on infrastructure risks

Systematically assure that bp’s infrastructure exposure risk management is being appropriately managed, including through site visits and frontline engagement

Act as centre of expertise and advisor on midstream infrastructure

Provide assurance for all midstream infrastructure projects, influencing JVs where required, to ensure that spend supports safe, supply-secure operations, is fit for purpose, and aligned with bp’s strategic agenda

Interface between midstream stakeholders and NZOSL to ensure business continuity

Support the development, refresh and implementation of the midstream infrastructure strategy, including identifying and developing aligned business opportunities

Lead budgeting, in year forecasting and financial administration for New Zealand midstream infrastructure

Identify and drive continuous improvement in safety, performance, and cost management, including reporting and investigating incidents and near miss events

Relevant tertiary qualification (e.g. engineering, HSE) and/or relevant industry experience

5+ years of engineering and/or operations experience in the oil and gas industry

Strong safety and operational risk management skills and experience – driving safe, reliable, and efficient operations

Strong stakeholder management and influencing skills and experience, with both internal and external stakeholders

Experience in project and/or maintenance planning and execution