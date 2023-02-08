Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Infrastructure Advisor NZ

Infrastructure Advisor NZ

Infrastructure Advisor NZ

  • Location New Zealand - North Island - Auckland
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145119BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

.

At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. There’s never been a more interesting or exciting time to enter the energy industry, our customers are the heart of everything we do, and this role will play a key role in meeting their requirements.

The opportunity
Reporting to the Senior Manager Midstream Infrastructure, this role supports the delivery of safe, reliable, and efficient fuel terminal and pipeline operations in New Zealand.

Bp’s midstream business is underpinned by joint ventures and third-party operations. This role manages the relationship with NZOSL (bp’s terminals operations and maintenance joint venture) and represent bp in other terminal and pipeline joint ventures (JVs).

This safety focused role plans and executes assurance activities to manage bp’s safety and operational risks exposure. The role also provides assurance for all midstream infrastructure projects, ensuring that spend supports safe, supply-secure, fit for purpose operations.

The role works closely with the bp sales, operations, and commercial teams to refresh and execute the New Zealand midstream infrastructure strategy. In collaboration with the Australian Infrastructure Advisors, the role drives improvements, and efficiencies across midstream ANZ.

Accountabilities will include

  • Demonstrate the bp safety leadership principles in all actions, and influence a strong safety culture at JVs
  • Identify, assess, prioritize, manage, and internally report on infrastructure risks
  • Systematically assure that bp’s infrastructure exposure risk management is being appropriately managed, including through site visits and frontline engagement
  • Act as centre of expertise and advisor on midstream infrastructure
  • Provide assurance for all midstream infrastructure projects, influencing JVs where required, to ensure that spend supports safe, supply-secure operations, is fit for purpose, and aligned with bp’s strategic agenda
  • Interface between midstream stakeholders and NZOSL to ensure business continuity
  • Support the development, refresh and implementation of the midstream infrastructure strategy, including identifying and developing aligned business opportunities
  • Lead budgeting, in year forecasting and financial administration for New Zealand midstream infrastructure
  • Identify and drive continuous improvement in safety, performance, and cost management, including reporting and investigating incidents and near miss events
About you
  • Relevant tertiary qualification (e.g. engineering, HSE) and/or relevant industry experience
  • 5+ years of engineering and/or operations experience in the oil and gas industry
  • Strong safety and operational risk management skills and experience – driving safe, reliable, and efficient operations
  • Strong stakeholder management and influencing skills and experience, with both internal and external stakeholders
  • Experience in project and/or maintenance planning and execution
Benefits of working with us
  • Excellent work-life balance & hybrid working arrangements
  • Generous salary package including annual bonus program
  • 8% Kiwisaver, share options, and fuel discounts
  • Medical and Life insurance options
  • Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave
  • Career development and mentoring programs
  • Collaborative team with a safety-first approach
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

Apply Search all jobs at bp