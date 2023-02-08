Infrastructure Advisor NZ

.
At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. There’s never been a more interesting or exciting time to enter the energy industry, our customers are the heart of everything we do, and this role will play a key role in meeting their requirements.
The opportunity
Reporting to the Senior Manager Midstream Infrastructure, this role supports the delivery of safe, reliable, and efficient fuel terminal and pipeline operations in New Zealand.
Bp’s midstream business is underpinned by joint ventures and third-party operations. This role manages the relationship with NZOSL (bp’s terminals operations and maintenance joint venture) and represent bp in other terminal and pipeline joint ventures (JVs).
This safety focused role plans and executes assurance activities to manage bp’s safety and operational risks exposure. The role also provides assurance for all midstream infrastructure projects, ensuring that spend supports safe, supply-secure, fit for purpose operations.
The role works closely with the bp sales, operations, and commercial teams to refresh and execute the New Zealand midstream infrastructure strategy. In collaboration with the Australian Infrastructure Advisors, the role drives improvements, and efficiencies across midstream ANZ.
Accountabilities will include