This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Project Management Group



At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. We’re trying to do something new and different, and we can’t do it alone! We’re looking for diverse talent from different walks of life. We want our teams to reflect the communities we work in, that means hiring the best talent from the diversity our world has to offer. Not sure if you meet all the requirements? you got to ‘Play to Win’ right? Think again!

The Infrastructure Advisor provides engineering oversight and assurance for bp’s midstream terminals and pipeline assets in Australia. The role is responsible for planning and executing assurance activities at bp’s joint ventures to manage bp’s safety and operational risks, and provides assurance for midstream projects, ensuring that spend supports safe, reliable, and efficient infrastructure aligned with bp’s strategic agenda.

The role also interfaces with other project teams at the Kwinana Energy Hub, supporting delivery of terminal optimization and future energy projects. This role works closely with the other infrastructure advisor roles in Australia and New Zealand to drive improvements across the ANZ portfolio.

Demonstrate the bp safety leadership principles in all actions, and influence a strong safety culture at joint ventures, terminals, and depots.

Systematically identify, assess, prioritize, manage, and internally report on infrastructure risks.

Assure that bp’s infrastructure exposure risk is being appropriately managed, including through site visits and frontline engagement.

Act as centre of expertise and advisor to the midstream team on infrastructure.

Provide engineering assurance for all midstream infrastructure projects, influencing joint venture where required, to ensure that spend supports safe, supply-secure operations, is fit for purpose, and aligned with bp’s strategic priorities.

Interface between midstream stakeholders and joint venture operations to ensure business continuity.

Lead capex planning/budgeting, in year forecasting and financial administration for Midstream infrastructure.

Lead the planning and execution of decommissioning of redundant assets including negotiations with external landowners and stakeholders to approve work plans.

Identify and drive ongoing improvement in safety, performance, and cost management for Australian infrastructure, including reporting and investigating incidents and near miss events.

Liaise with other stakeholders at the Kwinana Energy Hub to facilitate site transition and implementation of future energy projects.

Tertiary qualification in Engineering

5+ years of engineering experience in the oil and gas industry

Strong safety and operational risk management skills and experience – driving safe, reliable, and efficient operations.

Strong stakeholder management and influencing skills and experience, with both internal and external stakeholders.

Experience in project and/or maintenance planning and execution within the oil and gas industry.

Strong management skills in complex cross functional projects

Experience working with terminals and pipelines equipment operations, maintenance and/or projects.

Experience working with third parties, including driving strong performance and delivery.

Experience leading maintenance contractors.

Project management experience

Excellent work-life balance & hybrid working arrangements.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% Superannuation, share options, and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Construction, Engineering Processes, Frameworks and methodologies, Influencing Skills, Infrastructure Asset Management, Project HSSE, Requirements Management, Safety, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management, Third Party Relationships



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.