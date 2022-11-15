Infrastructure Business Development Manager - Hydrogen

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver a broad range of business development activities, including technical and economic evaluation of potential projects, collaborating with teams to develop optimal development solutions, and project managing a range of strategic projects, exercising a strong combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve bp's growth objectives.

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career with bp is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our hydrogen projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



About the role

As the Hydrogen Infrastructure Business Development Manager, you will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to play a pivotal role in developing hydrogen infrastructure related commercial deals along the hydrogen value chain that allow us to maximize returns, minimize costs, and deliver infrastructure related projects on time aligned to our strategic targets



You will be accountable for:

Provide key hydrogen infrastructure commercial and negotiation skills to project teams to structure opportunities, manage risk and add/protect value (e.g., land access and development, ports/terminals, hydrogen storage, desalination options, water access, etc.).

Provide support for hydrogen infrastructure purchase and commercial negotiations, working closely with project teams and other entities and groups across bp.

Build and maintain effective working relationships with key internal stakeholders.

Maintain an active understanding and awareness of key hydrogen industry infrastructure trends and activities and their potential impact on bp’s interests.

Build the capability of the team to ensure that performance delivery is sustainable in the longer term and the team are motivated to continue to develop their capabilities.

Ability to synthesize quantitative and qualitative data and conduct critical analysis to prioritize activities that deliver the most value.

Ability to prioritize and advance multiple projects simultaneously

An understanding of information barriers, potential conflicts of interest and competition restrictions and a practical approach to mitigating these risks.

Excellent skills in leadership, influencing and collaboration.

Excellent skills in written and oral communication; in particular, the ability to effectively explain the critical points of complex commercial issues to a diverse and often senior audience including policy makers and counter parties.

A bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in engineering, science, technology, business, or finance is required.Experience matters. A minimum of 15 years’ experience of large successful negotiations and creating and managing commercial structures (ideally in hydrogen value chains, infrastructure, or gas/renewable power). You will have experience leading cross-functional teams, including different cultural environments and geographies, and delivering multiple projects concurrently and effective prioritization. You will have a consistent track record of leading and executing in ambiguous and highly competitive environments.Other experience that are also important to have:Having exposure to and an understanding energy markets, fuel value chains and/or power markets is advantageous to the role. In addition, having knowledge and/or experience of deregulating markets can be helpful.At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60/40 hybrid model), a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!