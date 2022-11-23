Job summary

.

At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. There’s never been a more interesting or exciting time to enter the energy industry, our customers are the heart of everything we do, and this role will play a key role in meeting their requirements.



The Infrastructure Negotiator is accountable for the negotiations of commercial infrastructure agreements (including hosting agreements) and relationship management with industry partners, terminal operators, and port authorities in Australia and New Zealand. This role is part of the succession plan for the senior negotiator or senior commercial manager roles within bp.



The opportunity

Negotiation and execution of commercial infrastructure agreements with industry partners (including hosting agreements), terminal and infrastructure operators, and port authorities in ANZ

Build and maintain strong external relationships

Develop effective working relationships with and engage internal stakeholders and supporting functions to enable commercial execution of deals

Work closely with Supply and Infrastructure teams to understand the business drivers to deliver reliable, efficient supply while generating maximum value for the overall supply chain

Provide commercial input into strategic projects

Build commercial capability within the Supply and Infrastructure teams

Execute transactions consistent with bp standards, control processes and policies, and formulate legal binding contracts

Strong understanding of supply chain operations and optimisation

Supply, Infrastructure, Trading & Shipping, and/or contract negotiations experience is desirable

Track record of building and maintaining productive working relationships and effective partnerships

Motivated by pace and possibility, embraces ambiguity and risk

Commercially minded, with ability to identify opportunities, analyse complex problems and deliver results. Performance bias with ability to overcome obstacles and deliver outstanding results. Strong teamwork and interpersonal skills with a commitment to overall team success.

Strong influencing skills, with an ability to build consensus and engagement with key stakeholders across interfaces and organizational boundaries.

Ability to make robust decisions under time pressure and during ambiguity.

Dynamic communication skills and the ability to interact effectively throughout the various functional areas of the organization.