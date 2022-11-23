Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Infrastructure Negotiator

Infrastructure Negotiator

Infrastructure Negotiator

  • Location Australia - New South Wales - Sydney, Australia - Queensland - Brisbane, Australia - Victoria - Melbourne, Australia - Western Australia - Perth, New Zealand - North Island - Auckland
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143174BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. There’s never been a more interesting or exciting time to enter the energy industry, our customers are the heart of everything we do, and this role will play a key role in meeting their requirements.

The Infrastructure Negotiator is accountable for the negotiations of commercial infrastructure agreements (including hosting agreements) and relationship management with industry partners, terminal operators, and port authorities in Australia and New Zealand. This role is part of the succession plan for the senior negotiator or senior commercial manager roles within bp.

The opportunity

  • Negotiation and execution of commercial infrastructure agreements with industry partners (including hosting agreements), terminal and infrastructure operators, and port authorities in ANZ
  • Build and maintain strong external relationships
  • Develop effective working relationships with and engage internal stakeholders and supporting functions to enable commercial execution of deals
  • Work closely with Supply and Infrastructure teams to understand the business drivers to deliver reliable, efficient supply while generating maximum value for the overall supply chain
  • Provide commercial input into strategic projects
  • Build commercial capability within the Supply and Infrastructure teams
  • Execute transactions consistent with bp standards, control processes and policies, and formulate legal binding contracts
About you
  • Strong understanding of supply chain operations and optimisation
  • Supply, Infrastructure, Trading & Shipping, and/or contract negotiations experience is desirable
  • Track record of building and maintaining productive working relationships and effective partnerships
  • Motivated by pace and possibility, embraces ambiguity and risk
  • Commercially minded, with ability to identify opportunities, analyse complex problems and deliver results. Performance bias with ability to overcome obstacles and deliver outstanding results. Strong teamwork and interpersonal skills with a commitment to overall team success.
  • Strong influencing skills, with an ability to build consensus and engagement with key stakeholders across interfaces and organizational boundaries.
  • Ability to make robust decisions under time pressure and during ambiguity.
  • Dynamic communication skills and the ability to interact effectively throughout the various functional areas of the organization.
Benefits of working with us
  • Excellent work-life balance & hybrid working arrangements
  • Generous salary package including annual bonus program
  • 12% superannuation
  • Share options, and fuel discounts
  • Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture
  • Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave
  • Career development and mentoring programs
  • Collaborative team with a safety-first approach
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

