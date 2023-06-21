Infrastructure Procurement Services Advisor

Do you seek an opportunity that will help change our future?
Are you a change agent who is resilient, agile, and highly motivated?
Discover how our diverse, talented people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team as an Production and Operations Procurement Services Advisor!
The Production and Operations Procurement Services Advisor plays a significant role in realising our objective of becoming a world-class procurement organization with leading capability in category management that delivers relevant, value-adding category strategies to bp’s businesses. This role is responsible for the end-to-end category performance within the defined scope which operates in accordance with corporate policies and processes, defined governance, and delegations of authority.
The Production and Operations Procurement Services Advisor will join the Finance team in our Sunbury office and will report to the Discipline Lead in P&O Procurement Services. You will support a wide range of exciting activities in support of the global P&O team, which includes category teams accountable for the end-to-end process. This team will also support our global concept development process for major projects, TARs, and site projects. Join the excitement as we bring value to bp as we own and manage the opex and capex spend across the whole reinvented bp!
The role resides within the agile flow to work team, and therefore, you will have an opportunity to be involved in a variety of activities spanning category management, supplier management, program management, project evaluation, well and project delivery all the way through to the handover to operations.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
