Infrastructure Procurement Services Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About the role

This role sits in the Projects Front End Engineering team within Infrastructure procurement at bp. This is an impactful position working across the global portfolio of resilient hydrocarbon projects. The team is at the forefront of supply chain engagement, developing dynamic solutions to solve business challenges, and positioning bp to competitively deliver on our operating commitments whilst meeting our Net Zero ambition!

The role’s remit leads the central management of Engineering, Fabrication and Construction Global Agreements and the related category strategies. The role is ambitious and fast-paced with a focus on providing category mentorship and leadership across the lifecycle of all projects, with special focus on leading early stage conceptual development sourcing activity. This category team leads supplier management, strategic sourcing, contractual performance management and uses supplier led solutions for efficient utilisation and work execution, enabling viable and compelling category strategies and work delivery.

You will work dynamically and in close collaboration with the business, regions, and commercial and technical project execution teams to ensure that knowledge and standard methodology is being shared across teams in a balanced way to improve our learning and delivery.

Bringing to the role a track record of delivery, you will build deep market expertise and be confident partnering with various business teams to gain an understanding of demand and business objectives, supply chains and supply chain strengths and vulnerabilities.

Key Accountabilities

Build and deliver scope-specific category and project strategies that advance collaborative delivery

Lead and deliver Post Award Contract Management including dispute resolution / negotiating

Provide guidance as a subject matter authority on pre and post-award contracting, supplier management and alternative commercial models

Effectively manage sourcing activity and contracted spend management in support of Projects Front End Engineering demand

Collaborating with various teams (e.g. Global Business Solutions, sourcing and category) to ensure efficient and accommodating delivery

Lead in global Supplier Relationship management with Strategic suppliers

Build effective and interpersonal relationships with partners to promote an adaptable and professional way of working

Other accountabilities per discretion of line manager.

Essential Experience and Education

University degree in Procurement, Law, Engineering or other technical field

Genuine passion for supporting bp’s projects portfolio

A proven commercial approach and analytical skills with track record of delivery

Business acumen and Interpersonal skills

Experience with P2P systems processes and SAP system

Knowledge and experience of working dynamically in e-sourcing, negotiation and contracting

Ability to adapt and work in an agile way as a part of multi-disciplinary teams

Willingness to work through ambiguity and embrace challenge demonstrating a collaborative approach

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



