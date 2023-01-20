Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Ingeniero de Integridad

Ingeniero de Integridad

Ingeniero de Integridad

  • Location Spain - Valencian Community - Castellón
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144623BR
  • Experience level Executive
Job summary

Grade IResponsible for providing Inspection engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

This is the place to truly drive change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets.

  • Provides Materials & Welding engineering support within defined area of responsibility, which may include developing welding techniques, procedures and application of welding equipment, conducting research to develop and test new fabrication processes and procedures and ensuring quality control.
  • Assists with tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning, and start-up, along with ongoing operations.
  • Acts as a point of contact on discipline-related questions and supports management of data and delivery of analyses.
  • Regularly interacts with operations and maintenance personnel in the field to enrich own operations knowledge and supports the area’s activities including, as needed, its self-verification and Control of Work processes.
  • Identifies and delivers recommendations for process improvements and optimisation and assists in coordinating Management of Change (MoC) processes.
  • Actively participates in BP technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining a strong awareness of technical learnings and developing links with specialists and engineers from a range of disciplines.
  • Follows BP's Engineering Principles, complies with BP's Code of Conduct, and models BP's Values & Behaviours.
  • Provides Materials & Welding engineering expertise within defined area of responsibility, which may include developing welding techniques, procedures, and application of welding equipment, conducting research to develop and test new fabrication processes and procedures and ensuring quality control.
  • Checks completion of tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning, and start-up, along with ongoing operations.
  • Applies sound knowledge and skills to solve assigned engineering problems and projects, working with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors, including relevant operations and maintenance personnel in the field as required, to identify safe and competitive solutions to problems.
  • Develops and applies designated technical practices for controlling the quality/health/safety/environmental/commercial outcomes of new projects and existing process improvement initiatives.

