Innovation Advisor AsPac

To make this transition, we’re looking for a creative, out-of-the-box thinker to join our Innovation team as the Innovation Product Advisor AsPaC.
In this role, you’ll support the Senior Innovation Product Manager with the development of customer innovation pipelines across a wide rang of segments in bp. You’ll have the opportunity to manage product roadmaps, commercial case development and utilize innovation methodologies to bring ideas to life.
What you can expect in this role: