Innovation Advisor AsPac

To make this transition, we’re looking for a creative, out-of-the-box thinker to join our Innovation team as the Innovation Product Advisor AsPaC.

In this role, you’ll support the Senior Innovation Product Manager with the development of customer innovation pipelines across a wide rang of segments in bp. You’ll have the opportunity to manage product roadmaps, commercial case development and utilize innovation methodologies to bring ideas to life.





What you can expect in this role:

You will utilise innovation methodologies to carry out desirability, feasibility and viability assessments of prioritised ideas, supporting proof-of-concept and pilot (MVP) delivery.

Develop transparent innovation product backlog for respective area of expertise

Defining and validating new ideas using key tools and techniques as agreed with key stakeholders digital, customer care and marketing teams

Champion innovation with key business stakeholders to drive awareness and engagement

Provide consultation to business groups on proof-of-concept/pilot strategy

Work collaboratively with internal teams to generate solutions and ideas that drive new value streams

Be responsible for the development of commercial (value case development) for managed initiatives

Recommend high-value customer-facing ideas for prioritization

Degree in Marketing, Business or Commerce

Strong understanding of innovation and product development methodologies

Prior experience in a customer-facing product / project or marketing role

Strong relationship management and communication skills with a proven ability to work across business and functional boundaries, to connect, integrate, lead, and influence.

Commercial acumen and analytical ability

Experience testing new ideas using design thinking and Agile techniques

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!