Innovation Advisor AsPac

  • Location Australia - Victoria - Melbourne, New Zealand - North Island - Auckland
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146181BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops clever ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.

To make this transition, we’re looking for a creative, out-of-the-box thinker to join our Innovation team as the Innovation Product Advisor AsPaC.
In this role, you’ll support the Senior Innovation Product Manager with the development of customer innovation pipelines across a wide rang of segments in bp. You’ll have the opportunity to manage product roadmaps, commercial case development and utilize innovation methodologies to bring ideas to life.


What you can expect in this role:

  • You will utilise innovation methodologies to carry out desirability, feasibility and viability assessments of prioritised ideas, supporting proof-of-concept and pilot (MVP) delivery.
  • Develop transparent innovation product backlog for respective area of expertise
  • Defining and validating new ideas using key tools and techniques as agreed with key stakeholders digital, customer care and marketing teams
  • Champion innovation with key business stakeholders to drive awareness and engagement
  • Provide consultation to business groups on proof-of-concept/pilot strategy
  • Work collaboratively with internal teams to generate solutions and ideas that drive new value streams
  • Be responsible for the development of commercial (value case development) for managed initiatives
  • Recommend high-value customer-facing ideas for prioritization

What we would like to see you bring to the team:
  • Degree in Marketing, Business or Commerce
  • Strong understanding of innovation and product development methodologies
  • Prior experience in a customer-facing product / project or marketing role
  • Strong relationship management and communication skills with a proven ability to work across business and functional boundaries, to connect, integrate, lead, and influence.
  • Commercial acumen and analytical ability
  • Experience testing new ideas sing design thinking and Agile techniques

Why join us?
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

