Innovation Insights Analyst

The business-led innovation team (Vista) within bp Trading & Shipping (T&S) business is set up with the mission to help future-proof the organization. We set out to answer 3 questions: - how can technologies today solve yesterday’s problems faced by T&S - how can technologies of tomorrow give us a commercial competitive edge, today - what do we need to do/think/behave differently, in a rapidly evolving business landscape Vista is an agile, impact-driven and solution-agnostic team within T&S, passionate about analysing and leveraging innovative technologies, business models and ecosystem partnerships to address commercial opportunities. We do this through close collaboration with our business partners (front/mid/back offices included) as well as technology partners (internally and externally). Within Vista, the Ecosystem Partnership function is 1 of the 3 core pillars. The function is responsible for keeping both Vista and wider T&S community on the front seat of innovation trends in the commodity trading space, as well as the dynamic competitive movement with regards to digital adoption and acquisition. Additionally, the function looks out for strategic, ecosystem partnerships that often involves multiple industry players to unlock new ways of thinking in groundbreaking technology adoption and collaboration. We therefore need an intellectually curious analytical problem solver who is comfortable evaluating complex market trends and translating them into actionable insights to capture commercial value and help future proof T&S. The Insights Analyst role will sit within the Innovation Ecosystem function and support the function lead.
Entity:Trading & Shipping
Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
Job Family Group:
The business-led innovation team (Vista) within bp Trading & Shipping (T&S) business is set up with the mission to help future-proof the organization. We set out to answer 3 questions:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key accountabilities:
External insights
Competitor and solution landscapes
Strategic, ecosystem partnership
Internal networking
Build relationships and collaborate with representatives of other teams driving innovation projects and analysing external market trends (e.g. bp Ventures, various parts of I&E)
Essential education:
Essential experience:
Desirable criteria:
Why join us:
At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.