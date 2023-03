Job summary

The business-led innovation team (Vista) within bp Trading & Shipping (T&S) business is set up with the mission to help future-proof the organization. We set out to answer 3 questions:

how can technologies today solve yesterday’s problems faced by T&S

how can technologies of tomorrow give us a commercial competitive edge, today

what do we need to do/think/behave differently, in a rapidly evolving business landscape

Vista is an agile, impact-driven and solution-agnostic team within T&S, focused on analysing and leveraging innovative technologies, business models and ecosystem partnerships to address commercial opportunities.

We do this through close collaboration with our business stakeholders (front/mid/back offices included) as well as technology partners (internally and externally). Vista maintains a solution-agnostic approach when it comes to solving a business challenge/opportunity; we are obsessed with the problem, and the holistic suitability of the solution, but not the specific technology or path to delivery (ie. via internal build or external buy).

Within Vista, the Engagement & Growth function is 1 of the 3 core pillars. It is responsible for ensuring an effective 2-way engagement with business across the opportunity lifecycle stages (identification, assessment, implementation, scale/transit), and oversees growth management of Vista. In order to do that, the function is made up of 2 types of expertise – opportunity origination and marketing.

Vista is poised for its next stage of growth, both in terms of its global presence (particularly outside of London headquarter), project portfolio, as well as ambition in scope and commercial impact. The regional Innovation Managers are essential to help supercharge our shifting to the next gear.

Key Accountabilities

As an innovation manager in Vista, you will get to shape the innovation adoption in T&S from the front row:

Opportunity pull - proactive engagement with business stakeholders in T&S region to identify, filer, sharpen and prioritise opportunities that could be either known business pain points or new growth areas Opportunity push – working closely with the Innovation Ecosystem function, ideate and propose new commercially viable growth opportunities or unknown pain points that businesses might not be aware of Lead regular conversations and manage relationships with business stakeholders and functional tags, ensure transparency and clarity over scope, commitment, progress, and challenges are shared with wider audience on a timely manner

In Vista, we “hunt in packs” and there’s no single hero for project delivery as a wide range of specialized skill sets are needed to ensure success. Work hand-in-hand with other members from Vista to ensure a detailed end-to-end project assessment or project implementation plans are in place for all valid opportunities

Build a strong anchor and foothold on behalf of Vista in core regions, help expand Vista’s global presence (Singapore, Houston, Chicago being the 3 main trading hubs outside of London)

Ensure data-driven matrix and measurements are adopted and tracked for projects. KPI/benefit/impact measurement vital to success

Work with the wider MDI or functional teams in the region to uncover synergetic collaboration to create a bigger platform for driving and spreading the innovation culture across T&S

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in commercial fields or equivalent

Existing experience in bp T&S front or mid office roles, with solid understanding of how bp trading works (deal making, CRM, operations, processes, etc)

Carries with him/her deep regional network and relationships in T&S, including both business and functional teams

Good time-management and project management skills; skilled at multi-tasking and work under pressured timelines

Strong commercial acumen – ability to sieve through ambiguous data and contextual knowledge to sharpen, build and articulate business cases

Love for complex problem solving, deeply curious with a learner’s mindset

Passionate about automation and digitalization, always on the lookout for doing things more efficiently and smarter

Ability to build strong, effective, and collaborative partnership with both internal matrix organization as well as external solution providers

Senior relationship manager / excellent stakeholder management, with proven ability to expand relationships as well as dealing with difficult conversations and situations

Excellent communication skills – both verbal and written