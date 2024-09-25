This role is not eligible for relocation

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



The business-led innovation team (Vista) within bp Trading & Shipping (T&S) business is set up with the mission to help future-proof the organization. We set out to answer 3 questions:

how can technologies today solve yesterday’s problems faced by T&S

how can technologies of tomorrow give us a commercial competitive position, today

what do we need to do/think/behave differently, in a rapidly evolving business landscape

Vista is an agile, impact-driven and solution-agnostic team within T&S, focused on analysing and demonstrating innovative technologies, business models and ecosystem partnerships to address commercial opportunities.

We do this through close collaboration with our business partners (front/mid/back offices included) as well as technology partners (internally and externally). Vista maintains a solution-agnostic approach when it comes to solving a business challenge/opportunity; we are passionate about the problem, and the well-rounded suitability of the solution, but not the specific technology or path to delivery (ie. via internal build or external buy).

Within Vista, the Engagement & Growth function is 1 of the 3 core pillars. It is responsible for ensuring an effective 2-way engagement with business across the opportunity lifecycle stages (identification, assessment, implementation, scale/transit), and leads all aspects of growth management of Vista. In order to do that, the function is made up of 2 types of expertise – opportunity origination and marketing.

Vista is poised for its next stage of growth, both in terms of its global presence (particularly outside of London headquarter), project portfolio, as well as ambition in scope and commercial impact. The regional Innovation Originators are crucial to help supercharge our shifting to the next gear.

As an innovation originator in Vista, you will get to craft the innovation adoption in T&S from the front row: Opportunity pull - proactive engagement with business partners in T&S region to identify, filer, sharpen and prioritise opportunities that could be either known business problems or new growth areas Opportunity push – working closely with the Innovation Ecosystem function, conceptualize and propose new commercially viable growth opportunities or unknown problems that businesses might not be aware of

Lead conceptualisation discussions with business partners, map out current processes, paint points/opportunities and sharpen where innovation opportunities exist. Challenge underlying assumptions and help prioritise must-haves vs good-to-haves

Optimally identify and help articulate commercial impacts associated with each opportunity, apply an objective lens when prioritizing effort-vs-output – including sometimes saying no to stpartnershen it’s not a good or rightful use of Vista’s resources

Ensure data-driven matrix and measurements are embraced andsupervisedd for projects. KPI/benefit/impact measurement vital to success

Lead regular conversations and maintain relationships with business partners and functional tags, ensure transparency and clarity over scope, dedication, progress, and challenges are shared with wider audience on a timely manner

In Vista, we “hunt in packs” and there’s no single hero for project delivery as a wide range of specialized skills are needed to ensure success. Work hand-in-hand with other members from Vista to ensure a detailed end-to-end project assessment or project implementation plans are in place for all valid opportunities

Build a strong anchor and foothold on behalf of Vista in core regions, help expand Vista’s global presence (Singapore, Houston, Chicago being the 3 main trading hubs outside of London)

Work with the wider MDI or functional teams in the region to uncover synergetic collaboration to build a bigger platform for driving and spreading the innovation culture across T&S

Bachelor’s degree in commercial fields or equivalent

Existing experience in bp T&S front or mid office roles, with solid understanding of how bp trading works (deal making, CRM, operations, processes, etc)

Carries with them deep regional network and relationships in T&S, including both business and functional teams

Good time-management and project management skills; skilled at multi-tasking and work under pressured timelines

Strong commercial foresight – ability to sieve through ambiguous data and contextual knowledge to sharpen, build and articulate cases

Love for sophisticated problem solving, deeply curious with a learner’s attitude

Passionate about automation and digitalization, always on the lookout for doing things more efficiently and smarter

Ability to build strong, effective, and collaborative partnership with both internal matrix organization as well as external solution providers

Senior relationship manager / excellent partner management, with validated ability to expand relationships as well as dealing with difficult conversations and situations

Excellent communication skills – both verbal and written

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



