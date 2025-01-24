This role is not eligible for relocation

The business-led innovation team (Vista) within bp’s Supply, Trading & Shipping (ST&S) business is set up with the mission to help future-proof the organization. We set out to answer 3 questions:

How can technologies today solve yesterday’s problems faced by ST&S

How can technologies of tomorrow give us a commercial competitive edge, today

What do we need to do/think/behave differently, in a rapidly evolving business landscape

Vista is an agile, impact-driven and solution-agnostic team within ST&S, focused on analysing and using innovative technologies, business models and ecosystem partnerships to address commercial opportunities. Within Vista, the Engagement & Growth function is 1 of the 3 core pillars. It is responsible for ensuring an effective 2-way engagement with business across the opportunity lifecycle stages (identification, assessment, implementation, scale/transit), and oversees growth management of Vista. In order to do that, the function is made up of 2 types of expertise – opportunity origination and marketing. Innovation Originators are essential to help supercharge our shifting to the next gear!

Key accountabilities

As an innovation originator in Vista, you will get to shape the innovation adoption in ST&S from the front row:

Opportunity pull - proactive engagement with the business in ST&S region to identify, filer, sharpen and prioritise opportunities that could be either known business pain points or new growth areas

Opportunity push – working closely with the Innovation Ecosystem function, ideate and propose new commercially viable growth opportunities or unknown pain points that businesses might not be aware of

Lead ideation discussions with business partners, map out current processes, paint points/opportunities and sharpen where innovation opportunities exist.

Challenge underlying assumptions and help prioritise must-haves vs good-to-haves.

Effectively identify and help articulate commercial impacts associated with each opportunity, apply an objective lens when prioritizing effort-vs-output – including sometimes saying no to stakeholders when it’s not a good or rightful use of Vista’s resources.

Ensure data-driven matrix and measurements are adopted and tracked for projects.

Lead regular conversations and manage relationships with the business and functional tags, ensure transparency and clarity over scope, commitment, progress, and challenges are shared with wider audience on a timely manner.

In Vista, we “hunt in packs” and there’s no single hero for project delivery as a wide range of specialized skills are needed to ensure success. Work hand-in-hand with other members from Vista to ensure a detailed end-to-end project assessment or project implementation plans are in place for all valid opportunities.

Build a strong anchor and foothold on behalf of Vista in Houston, help expand Vista’s global presence (Singapore, Houston, Chicago being the 3 main trading hubs outside of London).

Work with the wider MDI or functional teams in the region to uncover synergetic collaboration to build a bigger platform for driving and spreading the innovation culture across T&S.

Essential education, experience and job requirements

Bachelor’s degree in commercial fields or equivalent

Experience of working within or close to trading environment and has solid understanding of fundamentals of trading (Commodity trading knowledge an added advantage)

Existing experience in either bp’s trading business front or mid office roles, with solid understanding of how bp trading works (deal making, CRM, operations, processes, etc), or if external similar experience in a trading house or integrated energy company.

Carries deep regional network and relationships in ST&S, including both business and functional teams

Good time-management and project management skills; skilled at multi-tasking and work under pressured timelines

Strong commercial competence – ability to sieve through ambiguous data and contextual knowledge to sharpen, build and articulate cases

Love for complex problem solving, deeply curious & a proactive learner

Passionate about automation and digitalization, always on the lookout for doing things more efficiently and smarter

Ability to build strong, effective, and collaborative partnership with both internal matrix organization as well as external solution providers

Strong stakeholder management skills, with proven ability to expand relationships as well as dealing with difficult conversations and situations

Excellent communication skills – both verbal and written

Preferred qualifications

Prior experience in project management

Prior experience in implementing or adopting digital applications in ST&S

About bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



