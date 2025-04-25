Innovation Originator

Entity:Supply, Trading & Shipping
The business-led innovation team (Vista) within bp’s Supply Trading & Shipping (ST&S) business is set up with the mission to help future-proof the organization. We set out to answer 3 questions:
Vista is an agile, impact-driven and solution-agnostic team within ST&S, focused on analyzing and leveraging innovative technologies, business models and ecosystem partnerships to address commercial opportunities.
We do this through close collaboration with our business collaborators (front/mid/back offices included) as well as technology partners (internally and externally). Vista maintains a solution-agnostic approach when it comes to solving a business challenge/opportunity; we are obsessed with the problem, and the comprehensive suitability of the solution, but not the specific technology or path to delivery (i.e. via internal build or external buy).
Within Vista, the Engagement & Growth function is 1 of the 3 core pillars. It is responsible for ensuring an effective 2-way engagement with business across the opportunity lifecycle stages (identification, assessment, implementation, scale/transit), and oversees growth management of Vista. In order to do that, the function is made up of 2 types of expertise – opportunity origination and marketing.
Vista is poised for its next stage of growth, both in terms of its global presence (particularly outside of London headquarters), project portfolio, as well as ambition in scope and commercial impact. The regional Innovation Originators are essential to help supercharge our shifting to the next gear.
At Vista, we don’t deal with large-scale digital transformation or IT modernization projects, but rather, highly ambiguous POCs using new technologies – many will have a high failure rate. The global nature of the team requires the candidate to be flexible with managing different time zones, including a global direct team (America, London, Singapore)
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
