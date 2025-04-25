Innovation Originator

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Role Synopses

The business-led innovation team (Vista) within bp’s Supply Trading & Shipping (ST&S) business is set up with the mission to help future-proof the organization. We set out to answer 3 questions:

How can technologies today solve yesterday’s problems faced by T&S

How can technologies of tomorrow give us a competitive commercial edge, today

What do we need to do/think/behave differently, in a rapidly evolving business landscape

Vista is an agile, impact-driven and solution-agnostic team within ST&S, focused on analyzing and leveraging innovative technologies, business models and ecosystem partnerships to address commercial opportunities.

We do this through close collaboration with our business collaborators (front/mid/back offices included) as well as technology partners (internally and externally). Vista maintains a solution-agnostic approach when it comes to solving a business challenge/opportunity; we are obsessed with the problem, and the comprehensive suitability of the solution, but not the specific technology or path to delivery (i.e. via internal build or external buy).

Within Vista, the Engagement & Growth function is 1 of the 3 core pillars. It is responsible for ensuring an effective 2-way engagement with business across the opportunity lifecycle stages (identification, assessment, implementation, scale/transit), and oversees growth management of Vista. In order to do that, the function is made up of 2 types of expertise – opportunity origination and marketing.

Vista is poised for its next stage of growth, both in terms of its global presence (particularly outside of London headquarters), project portfolio, as well as ambition in scope and commercial impact. The regional Innovation Originators are essential to help supercharge our shifting to the next gear.

Key Accountabilities

As an innovation originator in Vista, you will get to shape the innovation adoption in ST&S from the front row: Opportunity pull - proactive engagement with business partners in ST&S region to identify, filer, sharpen and prioritize opportunities that could be either known business difficulties or new growth areas Opportunity push – working closely with the Innovation Ecosystem function, ideate and propose new commercially viable growth opportunities or unknown difficulties that businesses might not be aware of

Lead ideation discussions with business collaborators, map out current processes, paint points/opportunities and sharpen where innovation opportunities exist. Challenge underlying assumptions and help prioritize must-haves vs good-to-haves

Effectively identify and help articulate commercial impacts associated with each opportunity, apply an objective lens when prioritizing effort-vs-output – including sometimes saying no to stakeholders when it’s not a good or rightful use of Vista’s resources

Ensure data-driven matrix and measurements are adopted and tracked for projects. critical metrics/benefit/impact measurement vital to success

Lead regular conversations and manage relationships with business collaborators and functional tags, ensure transparency and clarity over scope, commitment, progress, and challenges are shared with wider audience on a timely manner

In Vista, we “hunt in packs” and there’s no single hero for project delivery as a wide range of specialized abilities are needed to ensure success. Work hand-in-hand with other members from Vista to ensure a detailed end-to-end project assessment or project implementation plans are in place for all valid opportunities

Build a strong anchor and foothold on behalf of Vista in core regions, help expand Vista’s global presence (Singapore, Houston, Chicago being the 3 main trading hubs outside of London)

Work with the wider MDI or functional teams in the region to uncover synergetic collaboration to create a bigger platform for driving and spreading the innovation culture across T&S

Oversee the development & implementation of Vista’s US engagement strategy (planning formal events, tracking stakeholder engagement, etc.)

Support Houston-based Innovation Originator role in opportunity development and partner management

Support US-based Product Manager role with domain knowledge and relationship management to help unblock issues & pivot projects when needed.

Essential Education and experience requirements

Bachelor’s degree in commercial fields or equivalent

Existing experience in bp ST&S front or mid office roles, with solid understanding of how bp trading works (deal making, CRM, operations, processes, etc.) preferred, or equivalent experience in another energy trading company.

Carries with them deep regional network and relationships in bp ST&S, including both business and functional teams or equivalent experience in another energy trading company.

Good time-management and project management skills; skilled at multi-tasking and work under pressured timelines

Commercially savvy – ability to sieve through ambiguous data and contextual knowledge to sharpen, build and articulate cases

Love for complex problem solving, deeply curious with a learner’s mentality

Passionate about automation and digitalization, always on the lookout for doing things more efficiently and smarter

Ability to build strong, effective, and collaborative partnerships with both internal matrix organization as well as external solution providers

Senior relationship manager / excellent partner management, with proven ability to expand relationships as well as dealing with difficult conversations and situations

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Prior experience in project management

Prior experience in implementing or adopting digital applications in ST&S

Additional Information

At Vista, we don’t deal with large-scale digital transformation or IT modernization projects, but rather, highly ambiguous POCs using new technologies – many will have a high failure rate. The global nature of the team requires the candidate to be flexible with managing different time zones, including a global direct team (America, London, Singapore)

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay?

Base - 126,000 - 180,000. Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continued Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.