Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and deployment and innovation agendas in the areas of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities and places the right technology bets. The team is therefore responsible for leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.

We are delighted to present this opportunity to be Innovation Portfolio Manager within the Advanced Energy Solutions team. The role holder will be responsible for prioritising, managing, and optimising the of advanced energy solutions innovation portfolio, by harmonising innovation priorities from business entities, I&E strategy and market and regulatory drivers.

The Innovation Portfolio Manager is responsible for developing and leading all aspects of implementation of the overall AES team innovation programme strategy. The role is responsible for defining innovation programme scope, objectives and key results and performance managing innovation outcomes. The Innovation Portfolio Manager will work across the AES team and be the ‘glue’ that ensures a well-formulated and executed innovation funnel. The role holder will own and lead key interfaces for the team within Applied Sciences, working closely with the Strategy, Capability & Partnerships team, along with key partners from Group Strategy and relevant key stakeholders within the Transition Growth Engines (TGEs) supported by the AES team to define and balance the team’s innovation priorities.

Accountabilities will include:

Developing and implementing a balanced global innovation portfolio strategy and tracking the innovation investments and outcomes of the AES team

Tracking and analysing technology, business model, customer and regulatory trends to ensure that AES team innovation strategy is responding to exciting developments in these spheres of portfolio influence

Working across the AES team to ensure innovation programmes of work are clearly defined with clear and business aligned Objectives & Key Results (OKRs).

Responsible for the overall budget management and owning key interfaces and ongoing engagement with finance, accounting, and procurement functions on behalf of the AES team.

Being a leadership role-model, focussing on people’s well-being and personal development

What do we want to see from you!

You will be qualified to a degree level in business management, economics, or engineering, an MBA is desirable. You will have proven abilities in portfolio strategy and management within an emerging or new technologies context. You will possess strong commercial and analysis skills and will be experienced at developing business cases and value assessments. Subject matter expertise in relation to power markets would be advantageous and track record in leading complex internal partner networks and balancing competing priorities will be important. You will have a strong understanding of portfolio performance management best practice, OKR development and experience of working within a dynamic innovation / R&D environment.

You will be comfortable working with ambiguity at a strategic level, as well as in detail at a tactical operational level. Experience of working with agile frameworks will be an advantage.

You will be a skilled communicator and bring an empathetic engagement style. You will be an advocate for open innovation and cross-functional collaboration and possess the interpersonal skills to bring team members and contributors from a variety of functional subject areas under a ‘one team’ approach.

