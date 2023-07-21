Innovation Specialist - Intelligent Operations

Job summary

Our customers are the front line teams in our C&P businesses. Through innovation we are looking to remove non value added work from our business and putting our people in front of the consumers more often.This role is focused on leading projects and driving value on behalf of the business. Working closely alongside the C&P businesses and I&E The role will be a combination of product leadership, delivery and innovation. 95% of our activity is focused on our convenience business, but with doors opening in aviation and Castrol.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Intelligent Operations is small business facing team supporting the customer & products businesses. We have successfully worked with our customers & I&E to deploy the right customer focused digital products on a global scale. Intelligent Operations has two main programs: Intelligent Store Operations and Smart Digital Assets. As such we have key stake holders in all regions and at all levels of the organisation. We are a value focused team looking to have fun along the way!

In this role, you will be responsible for eliciting, defining and managing business requirements from stakeholders using structured business analysis tools, techniques and methodologies, to ensure that Intelligent Operations innovations products and solutions successfully meet those needs, and that business customer expectations.

You will also manage the definition of requirements and user stories for innovation product development, improving processes and systems, reducing their costs, enhancing their sustainability, and the quantification of potential business benefits.

Your responsibilities will include:

Intelligent Operations owner for Smart Digital Assets (SDA) delivering the program to value and ensuring SDA remains focused on value for bp and the customer (the current customer for SDA is convenience).

The role will also own innovation products as they move to scale and then to hand off to the business as required.

This is a Global role will require flexible working hours as some product owners & stakeholders are based in the ASPAC and US regions – so there will be some late-night / early morning calls.

Translate business requirements, and document user stories that are value focused and have detailed acceptance criteria.

Work with a variety of stakeholders across the business to creatively solve problems, discuss stories and ensure the expected outcomes are met.

Lead Proof of Value / Proof of Concept projects through to hand-off to regional teams or to quickly compost.

Work with suppliers and internal stakeholders to map out functional requirements and specifications to create use-case diagrams, data-flows, etc.

Work with the I&E team to design and define “as-is” state, and “to-be” state of existing tools / processes, and new innovations

Conduct backlog refinement/grooming sessions with product owners and development teams.

Organise sprint reviews with key stakeholders to get their feedback.

Role requirements:

• Experience with technical asset maintenance would be desirable

• Experience working with agile methodologies, a demonstrated ability to work autonomously and with ambiguity.

• Experience in leadership within the products and projects

• Experience working within and delivering at pace digital solutions and digitalization projects

• Strong leadership and communication skills to present and articulate at all levels of the organization

• Proven track record of building relationships, engaging with key business stakeholders and huge amounts of curiosity.

• Embraces a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.

• Effective team player, looks beyond own area/organisational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others.

• Is self-aware and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness.

• Applies judgement and common sense- able to use insight and good judgement to enable commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions and to respond to situations as they arise.

• Cultural fluency – actively seeks to understand cultural differences and sensitivities

Home based – UK South East. Will need to be able to access Douglas House for a minimum of one day a week



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.