Implements diverse media and marketing measurement tools, ensuring their strategic use in shaping campaign plans, guiding short and long-term media budget decisions. Collaborates with the global team and local media agency to maximize campaign effectiveness, aligning with acquisition and brand KPIs. Proactively identifies and implements innovative marketing measurement techniques for key campaigns, facilitating informed decisions and optimization of future activities. Identifies and share actional insights and cross-market learnings to relevant stakeholders to inform the marketing plan and drive business growth.



Job Description:

About the Role:

Innovation and Marketing Effectiveness Specialist -

Key Responsibilities:

Assesses and optimizes the impact of current marketing tactics and strategies.

Assess and evaluate competitor reviews along with consumer insights to build and deliver strategic action plans.

Craft the (Castrol Investment Plan) marketing important metrics score card – defining tasks to be done to achieve goals and transform them in leading indicators to measure success.

Drive further adoption of the use of taxonomy across the business to be able to supervise and connect investment with critical metrics. Analyze taxonomy ASP reporting and turn it in actionable insights.

Own the continued application and development of the ROMI tool and its outputs. Managing inputs across the global, brand, channel team and agency.

Connect with agency (Mindshare), brand team, channel team to make sure that the results of score cards and measuring tools are being used to improve efficiency. Collect and share outcome and data-driven actions.

Analyze and model how variable trade media investment and ASP are driving the goals, and optimum investment levels using ROMI and convert into a deliverable action plans.

Lead all aspects of business growth initiatives, customer acquisition and loyalty by uncovering valuable and actionable insights that come from market research, data, takeaways, trends; these initiatives will be either incubated by the growth unit team or implemented by the trade or brand team.

Analyze and report market dynamics, trends, and company performance to help uncover insights and drive actions that will generate growth. Conveys analysis and recommendations via presentations and written reports.

Work in conjunction with C&P team on all market research needs of the working with the marketing team on developing research brief, leading external agencies that conduct including brief development, budget planning, and debriefing facilitation.

Identify ideal and detailed methodology and integrity of data collection process and analytic work plan to ensure data is transformed into reports that support business needs.

Leverage data and information (using statistical methods, algorithms and predicting models) to identify business opportunities and gaining internal support to act upon these opportunities.

Support digital team in analyzing first party data and share with organization to leverage findings.

Consolidate and mine all consumer data to serve as a voice of the customer in strategic meetings.

Turns data into reports, dashboards, and presentations to advise internal and external meetings.

Promotes the development of new strategies and products that will support future growth.

Identify emerging trends, data and takeaways that can be leveraged to improve current activities or implement innovative offers and products.

Lead an annual review of key learning, trends, and market dynamics in preparation for annual planning.

Role Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree is required.

Proven experience measuring and supervising marketing tools

Experience in analyzing and collecting competitive and consumer behavior insights

5+ years of proven experience in applying AI to practical and comprehensive technology solutions with evidence in related field.

Experience and understanding of supervised and unsupervised learning, machine learning, algorithms, MMA, etc.

Strong influencing skills with vital credibility to challenge and support engagements at a senior level and present compelling insights.

Experience with building a return on investment tool from scratch is preferred

Experience in using sophisticated analytical skills to translate complex problems into innovative solutions

Strong project management skills

Business and media planning savvy

Considering Joining bp/Castrol?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



