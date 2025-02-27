Input & Integration Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

What you will do:

Deputizing for the Pay and Tax Services Manager.

Monitoring of payroll inputs and ensuring timely and accurate entry.

Daily monitoring of inbound integration and associated error reports.

Provision of documentation and knowledge share to satisfy audit requirements.

Direction and solutions around problem identification and resolution.

Liaison with vendor partners to ensure prompt and accurate payroll processing and related postings.

Escalation point of contact between vendor partners and bp to resolve process issues on either side.

Liaison with bp Tax, bp Finance, O&A Tax Services team, and other internal parties as needed in support of payroll related activities providing subject matter expertise in order to support issue resolution.

Working with product owners for resolution of integration failures and identification of issues to IT/Solutions.

What you will need:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required

Skills:

Project Management skills.

Psychological safety

Continuous learning

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Organizational knowledge

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Resilience

Teamwork

Coaching

Customer centric thinking

Technical:

3 to 5 years post-graduation, ideally as a HR generalist/practitioner or related/equivalent experience with demonstrated ability to lead, mentor, and develop team members

Proven ability to skillfully navigate a tiered support model

Knows when to seek support from other subject matter experts

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions

Risk Management

Customer focus

Solution focus

Behavioural:

Holds themselves and others to a high standard of accuracy and attention to detail.

Able to adapt to changing priorities, peaks in workload and deadlines.

Ability to interact with employees at all levels of the organisation.

Highly numerate / strong analytical skills required.

Solution focus – identifies and recommends solutions which will contribute to bp and/or enhance relationships and ways of working.

Collaborator management – Ability to engage with and influence key business and P&C stakeholders. Uses partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is continually enhancing skills in active listening, influencing and communication.

Business sense & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context and understands the relationship between their activity and the bp business. Puts the customer/business at the heart of all recommendations and decisions.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.