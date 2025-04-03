Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

People, Culture & Communications (PC&C):

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Role Synopsis:

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organization within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centers and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

The purpose of the Input & Integration Senior Specialist role is to provide guidance and information to both bp employees and P&C on complex employee process and data changes in the designated area and processes (Pay Inputs / Interfaces), across the breadth of the Workday solution. It is also responsible for operating processes in support of accurate delivery of designated people core area, including query management for the team, transactional support, vendor coordination, and timely and accurate analysis of system and process queries, issues and incidents via case management system.

Key Accountabilities:

Help coach a team of Pay Inputs, Tax and Interfaces specialists.

Perform transactions and manage associated tasks for employees regarding designated people core processes and interfaces to payroll.

Perform the review and approve steps to ensure these are in line with policy and established thresholds.

Support the payroll related integrations by working business errors and identifying bugs in the system as well as local processes simplification / automation, as per designated area.

Deliver record, paperwork and document cases according to agreed standard operating procedures and statutory legal, fiscal or regulatory obligations.

Ensure that employee and organization data integrity is maintained during people core administration processing, following data management processes and procedures.

Administer P&C policy and programs effectively and efficiently, while maintaining internal customer satisfaction.

Undertake other work in support of the country delivery team as well as the Regional Service Delivery team as required.

Provides active support around problem identification and resolution, acting as a SME for assigned people core area. Captures lessons learned and share with the team.

Engage with Americas countries and other delivery centers for flawless process delivery.

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to designated area of expertise.

Support projects related to global system releases, global policies and processes changes, and continuous improvements initiatives.

Collaborate with Finance, Tax and Payroll teams on policy changes, state regulations documentation and company initiatives.

Essential Education & Experience Requirements:

A university degree or professional qualification

Minimum of 3 years working with Workday (or other HRM) system inputs and/or system integration error outputs

Proficient in English

Technical Capability

Demonstrated ability to administer P&C systems and processes efficiently and effectively, for assigned area / process, including the understanding of legal, fiscal and regulatory requirements.

Prior experience on coaching teams in a shared services environment.

Demonstrable ability to skillfully navigate a tiered support model.

Able to provide a level of support to bp employees who have restricted access to service channels due to technology or language limitations.

Knows when to seek support from other subject matter experts.

Strong IT skills, including MS office 365 and Teams expertise.

Strong customer service skills.

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programs and analytical support tools.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyze a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions.

Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate against risks in this space and knows when to raise any concerns.

Business Capability

Solutions focus – seeks to identify solutions and make improvements to processes which will add value to the business and enhance ways of working.

Relationship management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with customers. Is building and applying skills in active listening and is able to communicate effectively (written and verbal).

Business acumen & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between own activity and bp business drivers.

Leadership & EQ Capability

Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness.

Excellent personal organizational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time.

Applies judgment and common sense - able to use insight and good judgement to inform actions taken and ensure solutions are pragmatic.

Acts with integrity; living and breathing the bp Who We Are behaviors

Works well independently and as a member of the team, proactively providing support to colleagues on daily tasks and workload peaks.

Desirable Criteria:

Deep knowledge of hire to retire end to end processes, including payroll implications.

Proficient in using MS Office and Teams.

IT know-how on systems analysis and automation development.

Extensive knowledge of CRM Systems such as Salesforce.

Extensive knowledge of P&C Systems such as Workday.

Foundational knowledge of Reporting and Data.

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges.

Ability to coach team members and support the distribution of team’s workload.

Why Join Us:

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!

BEWARE – RECRUITMENT FRAUD:



It has come to our attention that there are a number of fraudulent emails from people pretending to work for bp. Please be advised that we do not require any forms of payment or course by applicants to be considered for open positions.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.