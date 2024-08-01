Insights Lead People Insights Analytics (Survey Design)

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

The employee insights team focus on experience of employees throughout their lifecycle at bp - through both quantitative and qualitative methodologies. The outputs help inform bp leadership, decision making and engagement initiatives, as part of bp’s global continuous ‘listening’ strategy.

The successful candidate will play a pivotal role within the team to research, collect, analyse, and share the voice of our colleagues qualitative and quantitative insights.

Key Responsibilities

Support in the delivery of a global strategy of Voice of the Employee (VOE), collaborating with key management team.

Support the delivery of bp’s annual engagement survey. Assisting with all elements of the programme from survey development, to survey execution, communications, data analysis and report delivery.

Lead and manage bp’s continuous listening programme – Pulse Live - by drafting questions and building insights to highlight important ‘live’ issues. Working in collaboration with People & Culture CoE’s to ensure that insights are timely and support the People & Culture plan.

Manage our digital portal offering real-time ‘self-serve’ insights, working with a range of key management team to maximise their use of the available research data.

Implement a consistent and repeatable VOE process, ensuring relevant quant & qual data, metrics and insight (generated by the VOE process) are shared with relevant key management team.

To integrate analyses into insights to better support storytelling and help inspire change and engagement.

Help define best practices in developing a deep understanding of our employee end-to-end experiences by gathering and analysing data.

Build trusted and collaborative relationships with partners to maximise use of insights & help drive action orientated, data led decision making.

Manage our employee insights community, helping to train and equip C&A and P&C professionals with the skills they need to use our research output.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Behavioural or Social Sciences (Psychology, Sociology, Economics, Politics, Market Research etc.).

Minimum 5 years of experience in running Voice of the Employee programs, engagement or people surveys in a large organisation.

Demonstrated experience in developing & driving Voice of the Employee or Customer programs, with specific strength in both quantitative and qualitative insights.

Analytical and quantitative skills, including ability to use data and metrics to back up assumptions and drive improvements.

Technical understanding of survey methodologies and appropriate platforms e.g. Qualtrics.

Excellent stakeholder management skills including collaborating and presenting to C-suite and senior key management team.

Project management skills, including the ability to support multiple projects to deadlines.

Strong teamwork skills, enjoys working in a lively, collaborative team, supporting colleagues, and proactively sharing skills and knowledge.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Analysis, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Global Perspective, Group Problem Solving, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.