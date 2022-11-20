Site traffic information and cookies

Insights & Value Proposition Manager

  • Location Australia - Victoria - Melbourne
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142400BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Regions, corporates & solutions (RC&S) brings together the best of bp to build enduring relationships ‎with regions and corporations around the world to provide innovative, integrated, ‎and decarbonized energy solutions at scale to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s ‎lives.

This role is key to turning strategic insight into commercially viable opportunities; ultimately helping bp deliver multi-energy solutions and accelerating decarbonization for our customers. The role will be responsible primarily for customers and projects across Australia working closely with the local team, but also regularly support global initiatives.

The successful candidate will bring customer-led thinking; experience working from strategy through to design of value propositions; and demonstrate a strong track record collaborating cross-functionally.

The Opportunity

  • Develop robust insights on decarbonization of the industrial and transport sectors, identifying commercial opportunities for bp
  • Lead market assessments to establish the “size of the prize”, competitor dynamics and margin pools for key sectors, regions, or value chains
  • Qualify and help prioritize customer opportunities. Support business development, solutions development, and partnership teams in delivery
  • Lead development of innovate insight products which improve decision making, including within the RC&S performance management cycle
  • Design and support implementation of customer value propositions, based upon a robust understanding of needs and sources of differentiation
  • Inform the design and market positioning (where appropriate) of digital solutions developed by RC&S and Innovation & Engineering (I&E)
  • Contribute to special projects with strong insight elements, including country strategy development
  • Collaborate with other business entities such as Strategy & Sustainability, Customer & Products, Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Trading & Shipping, Production & Operations, and Innovation & Engineering to encourage knowledge-sharing and deliver projects
Essential Skills
  • Intellectual curiosity and a desire to work on new and rapidly evolving topics within the energy sector
  • Strong commercial and analytical skills
  • Customer-led thinking in a B2B context, demonstrated through development of customer strategies and commercial plans in a corporate or consulting environment
  • Comfortable working in a data immature environment, bringing creative approaches to develop RC&S’s insight capabilities
  • Insight-led, value proposition design in a B2B context
  • Uses structured thinking to tackle ambiguous customer/project challenges and produce sound commercial recommendations
  • Has worked with businesses in one or more heavy industry or transport sectors
  • Ability to manage multiple activities, prioritize and respond to changing priorities
  • Builds collaborative relationships in a multicultural – multidisciplinary environment and communicate across a wide range of seniority
Benefits of working with us
  • Excellent work-life balance & hybrid working arrangements
  • Generous salary package including annual bonus program
  • 12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts
  • Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture
  • Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave
  • Career development and mentoring programs
  • Collaborative team with a safety-first approach
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

