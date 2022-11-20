Insights & Value Proposition Manager

.
Regions, corporates & solutions (RC&S) brings together the best of bp to build enduring relationships with regions and corporations around the world to provide innovative, integrated, and decarbonized energy solutions at scale to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.
This role is key to turning strategic insight into commercially viable opportunities; ultimately helping bp deliver multi-energy solutions and accelerating decarbonization for our customers. The role will be responsible primarily for customers and projects across Australia working closely with the local team, but also regularly support global initiatives.
The successful candidate will bring customer-led thinking; experience working from strategy through to design of value propositions; and demonstrate a strong track record collaborating cross-functionally.
The Opportunity