Insights & Value Proposition Manager

Job summary

.

Regions, corporates & solutions (RC&S) brings together the best of bp to build enduring relationships ‎with regions and corporations around the world to provide innovative, integrated, ‎and decarbonized energy solutions at scale to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s ‎lives.



This role is key to turning strategic insight into commercially viable opportunities; ultimately helping bp deliver multi-energy solutions and accelerating decarbonization for our customers. The role will be responsible primarily for customers and projects across Australia working closely with the local team, but also regularly support global initiatives.



The successful candidate will bring customer-led thinking; experience working from strategy through to design of value propositions; and demonstrate a strong track record collaborating cross-functionally.



The Opportunity

Develop robust insights on decarbonization of the industrial and transport sectors, identifying commercial opportunities for bp

Lead market assessments to establish the “size of the prize”, competitor dynamics and margin pools for key sectors, regions, or value chains

Qualify and help prioritize customer opportunities. Support business development, solutions development, and partnership teams in delivery

Lead development of innovate insight products which improve decision making, including within the RC&S performance management cycle

Design and support implementation of customer value propositions, based upon a robust understanding of needs and sources of differentiation

Inform the design and market positioning (where appropriate) of digital solutions developed by RC&S and Innovation & Engineering (I&E)

Contribute to special projects with strong insight elements, including country strategy development

Collaborate with other business entities such as Strategy & Sustainability, Customer & Products, Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Trading & Shipping, Production & Operations, and Innovation & Engineering to encourage knowledge-sharing and deliver projects

Intellectual curiosity and a desire to work on new and rapidly evolving topics within the energy sector

Strong commercial and analytical skills

Customer-led thinking in a B2B context, demonstrated through development of customer strategies and commercial plans in a corporate or consulting environment

Comfortable working in a data immature environment, bringing creative approaches to develop RC&S’s insight capabilities

Insight-led, value proposition design in a B2B context

Uses structured thinking to tackle ambiguous customer/project challenges and produce sound commercial recommendations

Has worked with businesses in one or more heavy industry or transport sectors

Ability to manage multiple activities, prioritize and respond to changing priorities

Builds collaborative relationships in a multicultural – multidisciplinary environment and communicate across a wide range of seniority