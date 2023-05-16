Site traffic information and cookies

Inspection Coordinator

  • Location NL: Rotterdam Refinery
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ062444
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Grade IResponsible for providing Inspection engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Engineering Group


Job Summary:

Job Description:

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assitance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal-opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.  We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.  Please contact us to request accommodations.

 

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, a medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

