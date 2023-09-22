Inspection Engineer (Ultrasonic (UT) - non-destructive evaluation (NDE))

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. About The Role The global inspection engineering team delivers technical solutions to traditional hydrocarbon and growing low carbon businesses to transform bp to an integrated energy company, and help the planet achieve net zero. The team identifies and solves bp’s highest priority materials challenges by supporting hundreds of individuals that plan and perform inspections to manage the risk of equipment mechanical integrity failure. Value is delivered to bp businesses around the world by completing many activities among the inspection technology themes: non-destructive evaluation (nde), robotics, corrosion monitoring sensors, and data. The inspection engineer role is adaptable; work activities are matched to each individual’s unique capabilities and ambitions. Responsibilities are dynamic and vary from quick immediate consulting guidance to long-term technology developments. We are looking for someone with good technical understanding and hands on work experience in general ultrasonic (UT) non-destructive evaluation (NDE). This prominent role has exposure to all parts of bp, influences high impact business decisions, collaborates with leading industry experts, and uses global engineering bp resources including access to the bp inspection lab.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Deliver innovative and pragmatic technical solutions by embracing co-ownership of business challenges and understanding the needs of bp internal customers in projects and operations teams.

Answer challenging inspection questions from bp internal customers by applying knowledge, experience, and engineering judgement, complete inspection technology validation trials as necessary.

Share learnings with the bp inspection community, develop engineering technical standard documents, and provide technical training.

Support efforts to ensure equipment material mechanical integrity risks are understood, controlled, and reduced across the business to deliver safe operating results.

Advance bp net zero ambition by providing direct support to low carbon businesses and help measure the operational carbon footprint of hydrocarbon businesses.

Maintain awareness of significant inspection activities @ bp and significant industry advancements; build relationships with inspection companies and represent bp at industry technical groups.

The essential requirements

Technical understanding and hands on work experience in general ultrasonic (UT) non-destructive evaluation (NDE).

Technical understanding of ultrasonic phased array (PAUT) or time of flight diffraction (TOFD) advanced NDE techniques.

Ability to complete the following UT or PAUT ultrasonic inspection tasks: review and validate inspection technique calibration procedures and measurement performance, witness field inspections, analyze inspection data, and review reports.

Engineering degree in materials, mechanical, non-destructive evaluation, or equivalent field of study.

ASNT Level II or III or equivalent certification in UT or PAUT.

The desirable requirements

Technical understanding and hands on work experience in visual/optical (VT), radiographic (RT), electromagnetic (ET), or thermography non-destructive evaluation.

Technical understanding of at least one of the following other advanced non-destructive evaluation techniques: 3D metrology laser scanning, mid-range or long-range ultrasonic guided wave, digital real time radiography, eddy current, magnetic flux leakage, alternating current field measurements, moisture detection imaging, or acoustic emission.

Ability to complete at least some of the following tasks: establish equipment inspection work scope and prescribe inspection techniques, define inspection technique measurement requirements, train and qualify inspection technicians, and plan for future inspections.

Experience with projects or operations in at least one of the following businesses: subsea oil/gas production, topside oil/gas production, pipelines/terminals, refining, wind, solar, hydrogen, or carbon capture/storage.

Operational understanding of the maintenance and inspection strategy for at least one of the following equipment types: pressure vessels, process piping, pipelines, storage tanks, furnaces, heat exchanger tubes, topside structures, subsea equipment, well casings, wind turbines, solar panels, or Electrolysers components.

Awareness of material failure risk management practice throughout the product lifespan; this includes: material design and selection, fabrication/weld quality, corrosion/degradation mechanisms, inspection strategy, failure mechanics, and fitness-for-service analysis.

Professional Engineer, Chartered Engineer, or equivalent accreditation.

Ability to travel periodically to: bp project/operation sites and industry conferences.

You will work with

The global inspection engineering team is part of the innovation and engineering entity @ bp and strategically managed to support the existing hydrocarbon businesses while simultaneously growing the low-carbon energy businesses.

A unique resource for the team is the bp inspection lab which promotes a culture of agile innovation and fast experimentation. The team consists of early, mid, and late career inspection authorities located around the world with over 100 years of combined industry experience. Individuals in the team have diverse and complimentary technical skills; we collaborate, support each other, and deliver tremendous value to bp.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Corrosion management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Engineering Inspections, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection robotics, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials of construction {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.