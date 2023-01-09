Job summary

The Inspection Supervisor is accountable for the safe, reliable and efficient execution of the Integrity programs at the Whiting Refinery. The Inspection Supervisor plays a key role in supporting all integrity programs by providing day-to-day management and direction to the team of bp Inspectors, as well as providing oversite of the inspection contractors.

Essential Functions / Key Accountabilities

Leads a team of inspectors responsible for the inspection of piping, pressure vessels, boilers, furnaces, and storage tanks.

Supports the strategic direction of the integrity program by: Managing the competency and development of staff. Building relationships across multiple teams including working across businesses to drive continuous improvement in inspection techniques applied. Providing In-depth understanding of integrity and inspection programs to ensure effective and efficient utilization of resources, coordinating with Integrity Specialists and the Inspectors to align on the required inspection effectiveness for a given inspection and how best to achieve Ensuring reporting and recordkeeping are completed properly to allow for tracking of key performance indicators and data analysis Integrating with sitewide programs to optimize utilization of resources for the execution of inspection activities

Leads inspection contractors. Reviewing staffing levels and team needs for both routine and turnaround related activities Review contractor qualifications and procedures, engaging with bp central support resources as necessary Verifying conformance to site safety standards through regular interactions

Assists in the development of a sustainable and optimized refinery integrity program by participating in program and procedure reviews, audits, and assurance activities.

Drives continuous improvement through input into the integrity critical metrics.

Engages outside of the business to share standard methodologies.

Education

Minimum of a high school diploma; prefer an associate’s degree or bachelor’s degree in a technical field such as engineering

Experience

Minimum of 5 years of inspection experience in a refinery or chemical plant setting is required; prefer 10+ years experience

Skills / Competencies

Certifications / Licenses

API 510/570 certification or obtaining certification is required.

National Board Inspection Code (NBIC) commission or obtaining commission is required.

API 653, 580 and ASNT Level II MT/PT/UT are desirable

Physical Demands

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Knowledge of refinery or chemical facilities, processing equipment and corrosion mechanisms.Solid understanding of basic NDT techniques including: UT, PAUT, RT, MT, and PT.Strong leadership, interpersonal and communication skills.Experience developing, revising, and implementing policies and procedures.Experience with GE APM Meridium Inspection Data Management SystemKnowledge and experience using API 581 RBI methodology to determine pressure vessel and piping inspection scope and intervals.Experience leading a team.See Physical Requirements Checklist for Professional: Field/Office Mix-BasedAbility to work at heights and in confined spaces.Why join us?At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.