Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Grade JResponsible for providing Inspection engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Voor onze afdeling Engineering & Technical services, subafdeling Integrity management department , die zich bezig houdt met het uitvoeren van inspecties aan drukapparatuur en installaties in de Assets met als doel het bewaken en optimaliseren van de technische integriteit en het minimaliseren van incidenten welke mogelijk schade aan mens, milieu en installaties tot gevolg heeft, zijn wij op zoek naar een:

Inspector

De Inspector is verantwoordelijk voor het voorbereiden, uitvoeren en rapporteren van inspecties aan equipment, leidingen en installaties in overeenstemming met Kwaliteits / IVG procedures, werkinstructies, Engineering Standards, BP minimum inspection requirements en van toepassing zijnde wetgeving en regels onder de verantwoording van de lead inspector.

Tot de kerntaken behoren: Het opstellen van herbeoordelingsplannen

Het opstellen van opdracht/scope voor de uitvoering van NDO werkzaamheden

Uitvoeren van inspecties volgens het door de Lead Inspector geautoriseerde herbeoordelingsplan

Opstellen van inspectierapportages op basis van de uitgevoerde werkzaamheden (inspecties en NDO)

Gereed melden van inspecties en het onderhouden van het inspectie data management systeem (Meridium) met relevante inspectie gegevens

Opstellen van reparatie adviezen en test- en inspectieplannen

Opvolgen van reparaties en modificaties door het bijwonen van pre-inspectie meetings

Uitvoeren van inspecties volgens het door de Lead Inspector geautoriseerde test- en inspectieplan

Gereed melden van inspecties en het onderhouden van het inspectie data management systeem (Meridium) met relevante inspectie gegevens

Deelnemen aan de TAR-organisatie in de Asset en evt. in andere Assets

Coördinatie van de werkzaamheden van de aangewezen keuringsinstelling (NL-CBI) in overleg met de lead inspector.

Bijwonen van daily team meeting in de Asset

Onderhouden van regelmatige feedback en contacten met de Lead Inspector Voor deze functie heb jij minimaal nodig: Diploma MTS Werktuigbouwkunde of gelijkwaardig Certificaat I&K niveau 2 of certificaat MLT (Middelbaar Lastechnicus) Cursus Basisveiligheid VCA

Minimaal 5 jaar aantoonbare ervaring in de petrochemische industrie, in een technische functie op het gebied van Inspectie van drukapparatuur Wil je weten wat wij jou kunnen bieden en heb je Interesse? Laat het ons dan zo snel mogelijk weten. Je kan ook altijd even contact opnemen met Mart Grootenboer, corporate recruiter - mart.grootenboer@bp.com of bel hem op: 06 - 51 76 96 33 Aanvullende informatie: Een persoonlijk profiel analyse kan deel uitmaken van de selectieprocedure. Werkzaamheden worden verricht in dagdienst. BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam biedt uitstekende primaire en secundaire arbeidsvoorwaarden en ontplooiingsmogelijkheden.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



