Grade JResponsible for providing Inspection engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.
Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Tot de kerntaken behoren:
Voor deze functie heb jij minimaal nodig:
Wil je weten wat wij jou kunnen bieden en heb je Interesse?
Laat het ons dan zo snel mogelijk weten. Je kan ook altijd even contact opnemen met Mart Grootenboer, corporate recruiter - mart.grootenboer@bp.com of bel hem op: 06 - 51 76 96 33
Aanvullende informatie:
Een persoonlijk profiel analyse kan deel uitmaken van de selectieprocedure. Werkzaamheden worden verricht in dagdienst. BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam biedt uitstekende primaire en secundaire arbeidsvoorwaarden en ontplooiingsmogelijkheden.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
