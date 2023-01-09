Site traffic information and cookies

  4. Inspector de Integridad de Planta y Materiales

Inspector de Integridad de Planta y Materiales

  • Location Spain - Valencian Community - Castellón
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144048BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Grade I
Responsible for providing Inspection engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Responsible for planning, updating and execution of inspection plants for pipes, pressure systems, tanks and metal structures and or cement

